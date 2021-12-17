Wrestling star Cora Jade’s deleted Darby Allin tweet goes viral

Professional wrestlers Cora Jade (World Wrestling Entertainment) and Darby Allin (All Elite Wrestling) traded barbs on Twitter on Dec. 17. Both eventually deleted the tweets but not before the exchange went viral.

It all started when Allin shared a video of himself skating, and someone else on the platform said he should do a skateboarding match with Cora Jade. Jade regularly incorporates a skateboard into her entrances and wrestling, so the question made sense.

Jade is a 20-year-old WWE up and comer, and Allin is 28 and has been in the industry since 2015 when he wrestled in the independent circuit.

Allin apparently thinks Jade is a fake skater because he responded to the idea of a skating match with the following (deleted) statement.

“Skating is a huge part of my life not a fake character for tv lol,” he said, ostensibly saying that Jade was just a character and not a real wrestler.

This didn’t sit well with Jade, who clapped back pretty hard (but then also deleted the tweet).

“Being a good person with no abuse allegations against me is a huge part of my life and not just a character I play on TV.”

Take a look at a screenshot of both tweets below.

Here’s where things get a little weightier. In June of 2020, during the #SpeakingOut movement, a Twitter user named Hawlee Cromwell said she was abused by an unnamed person who would “treat me like his punching bag.”

He also would threaten to leave me if I didn’t have sex with him or do sexual things and perform sex acts with him. I took me a long time to realize that threatening someone to have sex with you isn’t consent. It’s rape. I struggle with this to this day and have so many fears around sex and around intimacy.

In August of that year, Cromwell named Darby Allin as her abuser.

“I’m tired I’m so fucking tired and I don’t care anymore. Darby allin abused me. He abused me and I’m tired of being called a liar by “fans” who have no idea the shitty person he really is. Somehow no one remembers, I’ll never forget how you treated me like shit.”

Cromwell also shared a message she got from Allin’s ex Gigi Dolin.

“You should really delete that tweet. I know you didn’t name names, however it’s not hard to figure out who you are referring to. Let me get personal here, I WAS sexually assaulted when I was younger. I can not stomach the thought of being in the same room as that person let alone attempting to befriend their wife as you did with me. There’s much more context than you are letting on and it’s not right to potentially bury someone with lack of context and information just to gain sympathy for yourself or relevancy. It may have been a bad relationship but there is no room for you to make statements considering it to be ‘rape’.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.