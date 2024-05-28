WWE: Is Becky Lynch retiring?

Becky Lynch is The Man! No, really. If you’re not in the know, it’s her nickname because, well, to be the man — or to be the best — you gotta beat the man. Becky Lynch is, by many standards, the best….but is her WWE career over?

The Irish-born Rebecca Quin first earned the spotlight in 2016 after more than a decade in the wrestling business, when she became the inaugural Smackdown Women’s Champion. She has had several reigns as a champion, becoming one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in WWE history.

Lynch was allegedly set to take a break after this year’s Wrestlemania, but plans allegedly changed. A month ago, Rhea Ripley suffered a legitimate injury during a scripted backstage attack from Liv Morgan on the first Monday Night Raw after Wrestlemania. This was a huge blow to Ripley and the WWE, because Ripley was the Women’s World Champion.

The following week, with her arm in a sling and too injured to drop the title in the ring, Ripley was forced to vacate it. Lynch was allegedly asked to come back after Ripley’s injury to temporarily carry the title and, sure enough, she defeated Liv Morgan for championship.

However, because Lynch’s contract expires on June 1, she dropped the title to Liv Morgan at last week’s King and Queen of the Ring event. She lost a rematch on Monday night May 27 but the question now is what’s next for Becky Lynch?

Outside of the ring, Lynch is a wife and a mother, having married fellow wrestler Seth Rollins. Lynch gave birth to their daughter in December of 2020.

Although she is not planning to retire, she intends to take an extended hiatus with her husband, who is recovering from an injury after a spectacular performance at Wrestlemania. The couple can now spend time with their daughter together without the stress of the challenging travel schedule of the WWE.

Becky Lynch’s plan to return is further obvious when she recently posted on X, “To be continued.”

However, is the WWE interested in having her return?

Paul Levesque, formerly known as wrestler Triple H, is now in charge of deciding the matches for the WWE, as he took over for his controversial father-in-law, Vince McMahon. Levesque did not have Lynch lose cleanly in her final match of her contract, meaning they gave her character a loss with some typical wrestling funny business. It’s a sign that WWE wants her to return, as it’s customary to give the departing wrestler a clean loss which would then help to further boost the opponent who is staying, yet that didn’t happen. Clearly, they don’t want to hurt Lynch’s reputation in case she returns.

Further good news for fans of The Man is that PWInsider reported that WWE and Lynch are already in negotiations for a new contract, disputing speculation that Lynch might consider signing with a rival company.

The biggest surprise is that Lynch, due to the timing of her contract expiring, is not scheduled to be a part of the next major WWE event, which just so happens to be in the United Kingdom on June 15. Clash at the Castle: Scotland would almost certainly be a night that the Irish superstar would want to be a part of, but it appears that such is not in the cards.

Perhaps the real question is how long will Becky’s hiatus be? For fans of the character of Becky Lynch, they hope it’s much sooner than later. For fans of the person Rebecca Quin, they hope she has many months of family time before she returns as a celebrated legend of the wrestling entertainment world.

