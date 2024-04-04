Category:
Sports
Events

Where will WrestleMania 41 be?

Only time will tell.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 12:09 pm
WrestleMania XL Getty
Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

In just two days, the entertainment world will be set ablaze when this year’s WrestleMania kicks off on Saturday, April 6. Labeled as the “biggest” WrestleMania of all time, it’s only fitting that WrestleMania XL (40) takes place in one of the biggest and most popular cities in the nation — Philadelphia.

Recommended Videos

With the upcoming PLE taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, excitement is undoubtedly through the roof — especially with hometown artist Meek Mill set to open up the event with a special stage performance. Along with the must-watch performances, WWE will also showcase a plethora of its best rivalries, storylines, and larger-than-life features — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even wrestling at the grandest event.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event officially kicking off this Saturday in fashion, a large portion of WWE fanatics and regular onlookers are scratching their heads and wondering where exactly WrestleMania 41 will be held next year, and if a location has even been decided at all.

So, where will WrestleMania 41 be held?

John Cena The Rock
Image via YouTube/WWE

At the current time of this writing, no exact location has been decided for WrestleMania yet, but a strong indication has pointed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota as being the host for next year’s wrestling extravaganza. Early last month, the Minnesota Sports and Events organization officially submitted a pitch to host WrestleMania 41 next year, and with an announcement about the city hosting the wrestling event expected to happen soon, it’s definitely clear that Minneapolis is a strong contender.

Another location rumored is Las Vegas, but that’s appeared as nothing more than innocent rumblings thus far. So until concrete information about a precise location is announced, it’s best to enjoy this year’s WrestleMania and all of its glory.

related content
Read Article The ‘WrestleMania 40’ theme song is sure to inspire the theatrical violence we all need right now
Category: Sports
Sports
Events
Events
The ‘WrestleMania 40’ theme song is sure to inspire the theatrical violence we all need right now
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Sydney Sweeney won an award for wearing a little red dress and literally no one is complaining
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
News
News
Sydney Sweeney won an award for wearing a little red dress and literally no one is complaining
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Will WrestleMania be on Peacock?
Category: Sports
Sports
Events
Events
Will WrestleMania be on Peacock?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 3, 2024
Read Article If Jesus died on Friday and rose on Sunday, how is that 3 days?
From Getty Images
Category: Events
Events
If Jesus died on Friday and rose on Sunday, how is that 3 days?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Mar 29, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jesus on Good Friday?
A painting of Jesus Christ alone with his hands folded on a mountaintop
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
What happened to Jesus on Good Friday?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The ‘WrestleMania 40’ theme song is sure to inspire the theatrical violence we all need right now
Category: Sports
Sports
Events
Events
The ‘WrestleMania 40’ theme song is sure to inspire the theatrical violence we all need right now
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Sydney Sweeney won an award for wearing a little red dress and literally no one is complaining
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
News
News
Sydney Sweeney won an award for wearing a little red dress and literally no one is complaining
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Will WrestleMania be on Peacock?
Category: Sports
Sports
Events
Events
Will WrestleMania be on Peacock?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 3, 2024
Read Article If Jesus died on Friday and rose on Sunday, how is that 3 days?
From Getty Images
Category: Events
Events
If Jesus died on Friday and rose on Sunday, how is that 3 days?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Mar 29, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jesus on Good Friday?
A painting of Jesus Christ alone with his hands folded on a mountaintop
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
What happened to Jesus on Good Friday?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Mar 29, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.