In just two days, the entertainment world will be set ablaze when this year’s WrestleMania kicks off on Saturday, April 6. Labeled as the “biggest” WrestleMania of all time, it’s only fitting that WrestleMania XL (40) takes place in one of the biggest and most popular cities in the nation — Philadelphia.

With the upcoming PLE taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, excitement is undoubtedly through the roof — especially with hometown artist Meek Mill set to open up the event with a special stage performance. Along with the must-watch performances, WWE will also showcase a plethora of its best rivalries, storylines, and larger-than-life features — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even wrestling at the grandest event.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event officially kicking off this Saturday in fashion, a large portion of WWE fanatics and regular onlookers are scratching their heads and wondering where exactly WrestleMania 41 will be held next year, and if a location has even been decided at all.

So, where will WrestleMania 41 be held?

Image via YouTube/WWE

At the current time of this writing, no exact location has been decided for WrestleMania yet, but a strong indication has pointed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota as being the host for next year’s wrestling extravaganza. Early last month, the Minnesota Sports and Events organization officially submitted a pitch to host WrestleMania 41 next year, and with an announcement about the city hosting the wrestling event expected to happen soon, it’s definitely clear that Minneapolis is a strong contender.

Another location rumored is Las Vegas, but that’s appeared as nothing more than innocent rumblings thus far. So until concrete information about a precise location is announced, it’s best to enjoy this year’s WrestleMania and all of its glory.