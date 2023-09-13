All triple-A games coming to iPhone 15 Pro

In its yearly renovating capitalistic fashion, Apple has recently released the design for the upcoming iPhone 15 series, after months of deliberation, leaks and plenty, plenty of speculation. With many already-expected changes – like the addition of the USB Type-C port – perhaps one of the most surprising announcements came in light of a new gaming console coming to town. No, not console – phone.

Aside from the already highly anticipated iPhone 15 design and all of its variants, Apple also unveiled that the iPhone 15 Pro would now be hosting several games in its midst. You might be thinking “There are already games on iPhone.” That’s true, but we’re not talking about Candy Crush, Karen. Think more in the realm of PlayStation 5 and X-Box. Heck, not even Nintendo Switch can run some of these. Here are all the triple-A games that will run on iPhone (whether you like it or not).

Which games will run on iPhone 15 Pro?

Photo via Kojima Productions

You’ve seen plenty of games being emulated for the mobile market over the years. League of Legends has Wild Rift, PUBG has its own mobile version, and Among Us is particularly mobile-friendly. Generally, the App Store is already bustling with game options for users but the mobile gaming world has officially changed for the better. Joining the no-longer-lackluster roster are none other than the AAA games: Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. Wowza.

And that’s not all. The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, slated to release across platforms and consoles on October 5, will also make its debut on the iPhone 15 Pro in the first half of 2024. These games were only previously available on PC and gaming consoles due to their high-demand graphics, Apple’s SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak ensured all of these games would run smoothly on mobile format.

“This new level of performance will enable new games for iPhone 15 Pro that were previously only available on game consoles, PCs, or the Mac.”

If you’re wondering how exactly will these games run on iPhone, the answer is not very simple, but Sribalan Santhanam, VP of Apple’s silicon engineering group, said the company “added brand new features to the GPU, like mesh shading, which lets games create detailed environments while drawing less power.” I hope that clears any lingering questions.

The new iPhone 15 series will hit shelves across the United States on September 22, but the games won’t be expected to enter the App Store until the end of the year. In the meantime, as an Android user, I’ll be drowning in my sorrows.