If you thought AI was already creepy, someone has given ChatGPT eyes

As the tech industry attempts to push back the development of AI to spread awareness of its dangers, it seems like Skynet’s pending takeover against humanity is close to coming to fruition after someone gave ChatGPT eyes. That’s right folks, not only can AI learn and talk to us, it now has the ability to see.

Twitter user @mckaywrigley showcased the next evolution of AI, where they used their iPhone to give ChatGPT-4 eyes. According to this young technological innovator, his AI can learn multiple things, such as the keto diet, how to identify foods, and it is also able to search the internet for recipes with current ingredients.

Essentially, this AI is able to help this Twitter user’s with their dietary needs and praise that the future is here. They’ve even shown a demo showcasing this AI’s ability.

I used my iPhone to give GPT-4 eyes.



— Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) May 2, 2023

OP shared future plans for this AI project, such as adding details about his house to this AI dataset so he could have an indoor assistant. He also has plans to incorporate this tech into Apple's upcoming AR glasses. OP claims that doing something like this is easy and that all it took was some YouTube tutorials, basic Python, and knowing how to use an iPhone beyond its basic capabilities.

People were shocked at how quick this development was considering that ChatGPT recently came out. People claimed that this was the start of the creation of Jarvis from the Iron Man film franchise. However, some also pointed out that this is the start of a potential robot invasion since they’re not being taught to identify everyday items.

It was reported in the past that giant tech companies want to put a pause on the development of AI. According to CNN, big names like Elon Musk claimed that the rate of AI’s current development could present “profound risks to society and humanity” and that development should stop for at least six months until tech developers could find a way to control and understand more about this new technology.

Regardless of the possible dangers that the tech industry is now worried about (and the constant Skynet jokes), it’s interesting to see how indie innovators are using this technology to solve everyday problems. Right now, AI can communicate, draw, and now, see with the user. So it will be interesting to see how far this development will go, especially when it comes to dealing with everyday tasks.