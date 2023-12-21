‘8 Passengers’: Ruby Franke’s plea deal, explained

Ruby Franke, a Utah mom who made her name with a parenting YouTube channel 8 Passengers, pleaded guilty to child abuse on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in a plea deal. In the agreement, Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse, while an additional two counts were dropped.

Along with her husband, Kevin Franke, Ruby gave parenting advice focused on the Franke’s six children through their popular YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, launched in 2015, and long the subject of controversy for what some viewers saw as child abuse, among other complaints. For this reason, YouTube dropped 8 Passengers in 2022, after which time Franke joined forces with Jodi Hildebrandt on ConneXions Classroom, an online counseling platform, according to NewsNation.

In Aug. 2023, Ruby and Hildebrandt were arrested when one of her sons sought help from a neighbor, claiming a lack of food and water in the Franke home. There were also signs the child had been restrained with duct tape, and his injuries were so severe he was taken to an area hospital.

The Franke plea deal

According to the Ruby Franke plea deal, the child abuse stemmed from a period in time when Ruby was under the influence of business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, who reportedly isolated Ruby from her family. CBS News says Ruby has agreed to testify against Hildebrandt and then serve a prison sentence on four counts of child abuse consecutively. The length of that prison sentence was up to a judge and had not yet been determined. Each charges a minimum of one year to a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

The plea deal also detailed several instances of child abuse Frank perpetrated against her children, including torture, lack of food and water, and restraint with handcuffs and duct tape, leading to injury. Franke reportedly told her children they were “evil” and “possessed.” In Franke’s court appearance, she said, “With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children,” before pleading guilty.

In a statement, Franke’s legal representation said, “Ruby Franke is a devoted mother and is also a woman committed to constant improvement,” and that Hildebrandt “took advantage of this quest and twisted it into something heinous” (via NewsNation).

As for Hildebrandt, she’s been charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. As of this report, she remained in custody. Hildebrandt was expected in court on Dec. 27, 2023. About a month before Franke appeared in court, Ruby’s husband, Kevin Franke, filed for divorce and has not been charged with any crime.