What Are the Ages of Ruby Franke’s Kids?

Ruby Franke is best known for her YouTube channel, which featured her six children and occasionally offered viewers controversial parenting advice. Ironically, police arrested the YouTuber on suspicion of child abuse, which has many concerned about her kids’ wellbeing. Based on what we know so far, the situation isn’t looking great for the stars of the now-defunct YouTube channel 8 Passengers.

Ruby Franke’s son escaped out a window

Last week, The Associated Press reported that Franke’s 12-year-old son Russell escaped from the window of a home in Ivins, Utah. According to the police affidavit, he ran to a neighbor’s house asking for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape on his wrists and ankles and called the police.

Russell had escaped from the home of Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, a self-proclaimed “mental fitness and relationship expert.” The two launched ConneXions Classroom, which offered videos, podcasts, workbooks, and other learning tools. According to US Weekly, some critics have described the “empowerment program” as a cult and have accused them of spreading hate through “homophobic, racist, and transphobic comments.”

That’s nothing compared to what the Franke kids endured, though.

The police found a second abused child in a nearby home

When the police arrived, EMS took Russell to the hospital, where he was placed on a medical hold “due to his deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment.” Police were then notified that there might be children in a similar condition at a nearby home.

Upon arrival, police found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter, Eve, highly malnourished and suffering from restraint wounds. She was also hospitalized, and both children are now with child protection services.

Authorities arrested both Franke and Hildebrandt for suspicion of child abuse, after which a judge granted the detective’s request to deny bail. Franke lawyered up immediately and hasn’t commented on the charges. Her husband, Kevin Franke, also got a lawyer, as it appears he’s trying to gain custody of the kids. But where are the other four Franke children?

Ruby Franke lost custody of two other children

After her arrest, CPS took custody of Franke’s other two underage children. This includes 14-year-old Julie and 16-year-old Abby. Franke also has two older children, Shari, 20, and Chad, 18.

Shari celebrated her estranged mother’s arrest in an Instagram story, sharing that her family had been “trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this.” According to The Daily Mail, the college freshman and influencer also shared that she is “so glad they finally decided to step up” and that her siblings are safe.

Ruby Franke’s sisters speak out

There must be something special in Franke’s bloodline, because her three sisters are also influencers with a decent number of followers. Ellie Mecham, Bonnie Hoellein, and Julie Deru released a joint statement saying:

“For the last three years, we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children. Behind the public scene, we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn’t feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it further. Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the No. 1 priority.”

Many of their fans aren’t having it, though, as the post is riddled with comments saying the family should have done more.

Viewers have accused Ruby Franke of abuse before

Looking back at Franke’s controversial history, it’s pretty clear that authorities should have stepped in sooner. As her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, gained popularity, a video of her sharing that her son, Chad, slept on a beanbag for seven months went viral.

According to The Independent, Franke explained that her son slept on the beanbag after playing a prank on his sibling. Concerned viewers reported the video and started a petition in 2020 to encourage CPS to investigate the situation. However, Franke claimed Chad wanted to sleep on the beanbag, and CPS dismissed the issue.

Franke became the center of another controversy in 2022 after a video resurfaced of her refusing to bring lunch to her then 6-year-old daughter, who’d forgotten it at home. In the video, Franke addresses a text message from Eve’s teacher. She says, “Eve is responsible for making her lunches in the morning,” which is odd to put on a young child. Then, the doting mother shares that she hopes no one gives Eve food at school, so she’s in pain all day from hunger and learns her lesson.

The video angered viewers, and Franke later deleted her YouTube channel.