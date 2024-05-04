Image via Lifetime
Does YouTube TV have Lifetime?

Where is 'Dance Moms: The Reunion' available?
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
Published: May 4, 2024 10:04 am

For decades, Lifetime has been a popular cable channel for women in the United States. But, in the age of digital streaming, is it available online, and specifically, on YouTube TV?

Lifetime, which is owned by A&E Networks and has been around since the ’80s, has aired countless made-for-television movies, as well as beloved syndicated shows including Grey’s Anatomy. The network also operates in the television universe with shows like 5 Guys a Week and Little Women: LA.

However, if someone wants to check out everything Lifetime has to offer, they’ll need to be subscribed to it through a cable or satellite provider. According to the network’s website, YouTube TV does not currently support Lifetime, and there’s no indication that it’ll become available on the world-leading platform anytime soon.

If you’re clamoring to see Dance Moms: The Reunion, here’ are their ‘s your options. Of course, it’s available on network TV as a staple channel. But, there’s also a digital avenue. Through its website (MyLifetime), fans can sign in through their cable or satellite provider, whether it’s Xfinity, Verizon Fios, DIRECTV, or Dish. Also, Lifetime’s live television is available online through streaming platforms: DIRECTV Stream, Philo, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Lifetime allows viewers to watch many of its films and television works on MyLifetime without signing in, while other episodes and movies remain locked and require a cable/satellite provider log-in. Further, a sign-in is needed to watch Lifetime live online.

Movies ready to stream on MyLifetime include A Chef’s Deadly Revenge, Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, and Vanished in Yosemite. And on the TV end, there’s Arranged, The Big Fat Wedding Walk, and several Little Women series.

Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty