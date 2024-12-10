‘A difficult thing’: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard gives her verdict on the Menendez brothers’ case, and she has some words of advice

In late Dec. 2023, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard walked out of prison as a free woman after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Since then, her life has been a whirlwind of interviews, social media posts, and even a TV show.

Recommended Videos

Last month, the 33-year-old announced that she’d be stepping away from the spotlight and focusing on herself and her family as she explores life in the outside world. She’s also preparing for a new chapter in her life, as she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. Recently, she sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about her memoir, My Time to Stand.

Blanchard talked about the abuse she endured at her mother’s hands and the events that led to her mother’s murder. The topic then turned to the Menendez brothers, who are currently in prison after they shot their parents to death. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison and have been incarcerated for nearly 35 years. According to Blanchard, the brothers “have paid their dues to society.”

“I’m one of those people that feels that they did their time for the crime. Let them have their freedom. I am in support of anyone that has been a victim of abuse like that because it’s not something anyone should ever go through.”

The Menendez brothers have maintained that they were mentally, physically, and sexually abused, and a resentencing hearing will take place early next year. Like Blanchard, many share the opinion that the brothers should be released.

Gypsy-Rose’s advice for the Menendez brothers

Now that there’s a chance for the Menendez brothers to be released from prison, Blanchard has some advice for them. In Oct., TMZ caught up with Blanchard at LAX where they asked her about her thoughts on the case. She answered that she does not know the specifics of the case but she’s an advocate for abuse victims. She also told the outlet that in the event the Menendez brothers are released, she would recommend they go to therapy.

For Blanchard, adapting to life outside after seven years in prison was no small feat due to all the changes, and it might even be more challenging for the Menendez brothers after more than three decades of incarceration. It’s even more overwhelming as just like Blanchard’s case, the Menendez brothers’ case has garnered significant media attention. “Reacclimating is a difficult thing… I would say take your time, adjust properly, and get therapy because you’ll need it in this kind of world, day and age,” she stated.

The Menendez brothers’ hearing was supposed to take place on Dec. 11, but has been postponed to Jan. 30, 2025, to give new Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman ample time to review documents and pieces of evidence to make an informed decision. After Hochman presents his recommendation to the court, a judge will then decide whether the Menendez brothers would be resentenced. If the judge’s decision is in the brothers’ favor, they will face a parole board to determine if they are eligible for release.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy