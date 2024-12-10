Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
Image via ABC News
Category:
True Crime
News

‘A difficult thing’: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard gives her verdict on the Menendez brothers’ case, and she has some words of advice

What does Gypsy-Rose have to say to her fellow convicted murderers?
Jean Mendoza
Jean Mendoza
|

Published: Dec 10, 2024 05:25 am

In late Dec. 2023, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard walked out of prison as a free woman after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Since then, her life has been a whirlwind of interviews, social media posts, and even a TV show.

Recommended Videos

Last month, the 33-year-old announced that she’d be stepping away from the spotlight and focusing on herself and her family as she explores life in the outside world. She’s also preparing for a new chapter in her life, as she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. Recently, she sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about her memoir, My Time to Stand.

Blanchard talked about the abuse she endured at her mother’s hands and the events that led to her mother’s murder. The topic then turned to the Menendez brothers, who are currently in prison after they shot their parents to death. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison and have been incarcerated for nearly 35 years. According to Blanchard, the brothers “have paid their dues to society.”

“I’m one of those people that feels that they did their time for the crime. Let them have their freedom. I am in support of anyone that has been a victim of abuse like that because it’s not something anyone should ever go through.”

The Menendez brothers have maintained that they were mentally, physically, and sexually abused, and a resentencing hearing will take place early next year. Like Blanchard, many share the opinion that the brothers should be released.

Gypsy-Rose’s advice for the Menendez brothers

Now that there’s a chance for the Menendez brothers to be released from prison, Blanchard has some advice for them. In Oct., TMZ caught up with Blanchard at LAX where they asked her about her thoughts on the case. She answered that she does not know the specifics of the case but she’s an advocate for abuse victims. She also told the outlet that in the event the Menendez brothers are released, she would recommend they go to therapy.

For Blanchard, adapting to life outside after seven years in prison was no small feat due to all the changes, and it might even be more challenging for the Menendez brothers after more than three decades of incarceration. It’s even more overwhelming as just like Blanchard’s case, the Menendez brothers’ case has garnered significant media attention. “Reacclimating is a difficult thing… I would say take your time, adjust properly, and get therapy because you’ll need it in this kind of world, day and age,” she stated.

The Menendez brothers’ hearing was supposed to take place on Dec. 11, but has been postponed to Jan. 30, 2025, to give new Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman ample time to review documents and pieces of evidence to make an informed decision. After Hochman presents his recommendation to the court, a judge will then decide whether the Menendez brothers would be resentenced. If the judge’s decision is in the brothers’ favor, they will face a parole board to determine if they are eligible for release.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jean Mendoza
Jean Mendoza
Jean has been a freelance writer since 2007 and has contributed to outlets such as Lomography, Inquisitr, and Grunge. Her expertise include true crime, history, and weird and interesting facts. Her spare time is spent listening to podcasts, reading books, and gaming.