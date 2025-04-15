Actor William Levy arrested: Here’s what we know about the case

Broward County authorities arrested actor William Levy — known for his roles in Girls Trip and Tyler Perry’s Addicted — in Weston, Florida, on Monday, April 10, 2025, on charges of disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing in an occupied structure.

The 44-year-old Cuban-American actor—known for his roles in telenovelas like Café con Aroma de Mujer and Sortilegio and his appearances in films such as Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter—has not publicly commented on the incident.

Levy’s previous run-ins with the law

This arrest follows previous reports of domestic disputes involving his ex-partner, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, including a 2024 incident where police were called to their shared home.

In March 2024, police responded to a call at Levy and Gutiérrez’s Florida home after their daughter, Kailey, reported finding another woman in Levy’s bedroom.

During the incident, Kailey alleged that Levy pushed her when she attempted to enter the room. Levy denied this, and police found no signs of injury, concluding that the physical contact was unintentional and that no crime had occurred.​

Gutiérrez has publicly defended Levy against accusations of violence, stating that he has never laid a hand on her and emphasizing his dedication to their children.

Levy has faced other allegations in the past, including a 2011 sexual battery lawsuit that was later dismissed. Levy has not been formally charged with domestic violence.

After his April, 2025 arrest, Levy was booked into the Broward County Main Jail and remained in custody there as of Tuesday morning, with no bond set and court dates yet to be announced.

In 2024, Levy announced his involvement as the lead actor and executive producer in several upcoming projects, including the series Arcadia and the film Under a Volcano. We’ll update you on the reason for Levy’s April arrest as details are available.

