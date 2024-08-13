Brian Posch missing: What happened, explained

It is still not publicly known how or why 36-year-old Brian Posch from Beaver County, Pennsylvania, ended up tragically submerged in the Monongahela River.

When Posch went missing in April and no one knew of his whereabouts, his wife, Alanna, pled with the public for help in finding her husband. Speaking to KDKA, she said: “We don’t know if he was in danger. We don’t know if it was his mental health. We don’t know anything.”

The answer to these questions is still eluding the public. Four months later, there have been no updates on the precise circumstances of Posch’s passing.

Here are the confirmed details about what happened to Brian Posch.

No suspected foul play

Screengrabs via brianposch/Instagram and The Aware Foundation/Facebook

Brian Posch was born on Feb. 3, 1988. He had been married to Alanna for three years, and together they shared a 1-year-old baby girl named Mila. According to his Facebook page, he attended Brentwood Senior High School and worked for Steamfitters Local 449 Technology Center at the time of his passing. As for his main hobbies, Posch was a skilled duck hunter, and enjoyed boating and dirtbike riding. His wife described him as being a “wonderful” husband.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, Posch left home in the morning to go to work. As it was their daily habit, the couple exchanged “I love you” text messages at around 11:15 am. Everything seemed normal, except Posch never arrived at his workplace.

Once she realized he was nowhere to be found, Alanna persistently called and texted Posch’s phone. It was 7 PM when her contact attempts stopped going through.

The search efforts lasted for four days, three of which were spent scouring the Monongahela River. On the second day of the underwater search operations, a vehicle was found. It was not until the next day, Tuesday, April 9, that Posch’s white Ford Super Duty was able to be pulled from the river’s bottom, with his body inside. Law enforcement was quick to state there were no suspicions of foul play. However, as of August 2024, no autopsy report, with cause and manner of death, has been released.

Brian’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help his widow and baby daughter through this unimaginably difficult time.

