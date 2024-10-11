‘Cheer up, at least you got the bad guy’: British double-murderer tells the police where the bodies are hidden like she’s asked them ’round for a spot of tea

Morbid body cam footage shows convicted British double-murderer Virginia McCullough explaining where police could find the bodies of her two parents murdered four years earlier. Based on McCullough’s eerily calm demeanor, if there ever was a reality show called A Very British Killer, McCullough could, without a doubt, feature as the main character.

In 2023, McCullough pleaded guilty to murdering her parents, Lois and John McCullough, both in their 70s, in June 2019, according to the BBC. McCullough said that in order to cover up her financial problems, lack of employment, and excessive spending, she poisoned her father and then brutally stabbed and beat her mother. McCullough then lived in the home with her parents’ bodies for four years, telling others that Lois and John were ill or away to explain their absence.

In the meantime, McCullough continued to draw and spend money from her parents’ pensions and accounts, and ran up debt on their credit and debit cards. All combined, McCullough spent around £150,000 before she was caught, with large sums were spent on gambling. About a year after her arrest, McCullough was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole for at least 36 years.

“I’m trying to help you so you find everything”

This is wild, Virginia McCullough killed her parents and lived with their bodies for over 4 years. Her mum's body was in the wardrobe



via Mukhtar/X

In the recently released body cam footage, British police enter McCullough’s home with a taser gun, but McCullough quickly tells them she’ll cooperate as she calmly tells them where to find her parent’s remains. Her father was stored in a makeshift mausoleum in his study. “It’s a bit more complicated,” she says when police ask where to find Lois, stored in one of five wardrobes in an upstairs room of the home. “I did know this would come eventually,” McCullough tells police in the footage.

McCullough is later seen telling investigators where to find the knife and hammer she used to kill her mother, and she seems apologetic that it still has blood on it and is now rusted. “I am trying to help you so you find everything,” McCullough says.

“There be ice in them veins”

Oh, she is cold.

Not an ounce of remorse, just a casual "ah well".

via DMcC/X

McCullough’s calm and thoroughly British reaction to admitting to the police where to find her parents’ bodies was noticed in comments like, “Oh, she is cold. Not an ounce of remorse, just a casual ‘ah well.’

There be ice in them veins.” Another said, ” … It was like she was telling them where she put the ketchup not dead bodies and a hammer.”

On the day McCullough was sentenced, a statement was read in court from her siblings, who McCullough also reportedly deceived for years and who have remained anonymous. “We have been cruelly robbed of more loving memories and bonds with our mum and dad for years to come,” the statement said in part. ” … this situation is quite literally a living nightmare from which I will never wake up,” the siblings’ statement added.

According to the Independent, about four years after the double murder, the couple’s doctor, who McCullough had also lied to, grew suspicious as Lois and John repeatedly missed appointments and failed to collect their medications. That concern was reported to the police, who investigated the matter as a missing persons case at first but shifted to a murder investigation as evidence emerged that McCullough was lying.

