Deadbeat dad Ryan Borgwardt returned to the United States just in time for some awkward conversations over the holidays

Look who’s home just in time for the holidays: Ryan Borgwardt, the married Wisconsin dad who faked his death to run off with a woman in Uzbekistan, is back on U.S. soil and in custody.

The AP says Borgwardt, 45, landed in Wisconsin Tuesday night. According to Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll, Borgwardt returned by choice. Now that he’s back, it’s unclear what charges Borgwardt might face, but Podoll has recommended obstruction of justice, among other charges.

Borgwardt was expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Where Borgwardt has been has not been confirmed, but authorities believe he had been somewhere in Eastern Europe.

Borgwardt told police he was coming back

via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

According to the FDL Reporter, Podoll said Borgwardt informed the police he would return, and Podoll said he chose to do so for his family. Borgwardt was not extradited, and there was no police presence when Borgwardt landed. Borgwardt turned himself in. “It’s going to be a really good Christmas,” Podoll said at the press conference sharing the news. “We brought a dad back on his own accord,” Podoll added.

Borgwardt disappeared last summer on a kayaking trip, and at first, it seemed he had drowned. After a monthslong search costing around $35,000, investigators uncovered evidence Borgwardt faked the drowning and ran away, possibly to be with a woman in Uzbekistan.

Borgwardt told the police how he did it

via CBS Mornings/X

The Borgwardt story went viral, and last month, Borgwardt sent the authorities a video telling them he was okay, and he didn’t think the search would last more than two weeks. He didn’t say where he was, but a woman speaking Russian could be heard in the video.

Borgwardt also told the police how he staged the drowning. He said he overturned the kayak, paddled an inflatable raft to shore, left his phone, and then rode 70 miles through the night on an electric bike to Madison. He then took a bus to Detroit and crossed into Canada, where he boarded a plane.

Borgwardt said he chose Green Lake because it’s the deepest lake in the state. Borgwardt told the police he ran away from his family over “personal issues.”

Investigators grew suspicious when they discovered Borgwardt cleared his browsers the day he disappeared, had inquired about money transfers to foreign banks, had taken out an additional life insurance policy and received a new passport, and that his name had been checked by law enforcement in Canada.

Podoll didn’t say whether Borgwardt contacted his family now that he’s back. On whether or not he would be forced to repay money spent on the search, Podoll said that’s up to the court, but Podoll planned to recommend it. No other people are facing are facing charges, Podoll said.

Borgwardt reportedly has three school-age children, and here’s hoping he reconnects with his family and works out whatever issues he’s having that caused him to take such drastic measures. One thing’s for certain: There will be some awkward conversations around the dinner table.

Referencing the investigation team that helped solve the case, Podoll said at the presser announcing Borgwardt’s return: “They’re the ones who kept this going. I couldn’t be more proud of them — what they did for [Borgwardt’s] family. They didn’t give up.”

