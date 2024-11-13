‘Do I go to Uzbekistan or stay here?’: TikToker seems to talk to Ryan Borgwardt, the Wisconsin dad accused of faking his own death to meet a woman in Uzbekistan

TikToker Pull Over for Advice has posted a portion of her conversation with a man she says is Ryan Borgwardt, a married Wisconsin dad accused of faking his death last summer, possibly to run off to Uzbekistan to be with a woman he met online.

Recommended Videos

So far, Pull Over for Advice has posted just one clip on her channel, which says she’ll share the entire conversation with 10,000 followers. It’s unclear when or where the conversation happened, but it looks like either Los Angeles or Miami. The man in the footage looks like Borgwardt, but never says his name.

Borgwardt told his wife in August he was kayaking at Green Lake near Milwaukee, but he never returned, and was reported missing. Authorities searched the lake for months. Borgwardt’s body was never found, but his overturned kayak and other personal belongings were recovered in the Green Lake area.

Based on forensic from Borgwardt’s laptop, investigators now think Borgwardt may have staged his drowning in order to leave the country for Uzbekistan to be with a woman. He perhaps left through Canada, where Borgwardt’s name had been checked by law enforcement after he was reported missing.

“Do I got to Uzbekistan or stay here?”

In the clip, Pull Over For Advice sits somewhere sunny alongside a palm tree-lined bike path, holding a sign that says, “Ask me for free advice.” She speaks to a man sitting on a bike who looks like Borgwardt, who asks her, “Do I go to Uzbekistan or stay here?” The man then explains he’s married with kids but wants to go to the Eastern European country “to meet a woman.” He adds, “I want to find a woman I’m content with.”

“You don’t like American women?” Advice asks. The man shrugs and responds they’re “familiar.” The TikToker seems understandably confused by the scenario, and tries to clarify what the man means. She asks the man whether or not he should get divorced. Or would he instead leave for Uzbekistan without divorcing his wife first? The man seems to suggest he and the Uzbekistani woman had talked over what to do next, but he otherwise seemed indecisive. When pressed whether he would get a divorce, he responds, “Possibly.”

The TikTok post raises many questions, but if it is Borgwardt in the footage, and it happened after he disappeared, he appears to still be in the U.S. and either unaware the woman is filming for TikTok, or indifferent that the footage might blow his cover. It’s unclear whether Wisconsin law enforcement is aware the clip exists.

Pull Over’s comments noted, “Bro faked his death, but did a full confessional before executing it? what a moron😂.” Another added, “He planned this all so terribly, he doesn’t seem to know how the internet works.”

At the press conference announcing Wisconsin police believe Borgwardt is alive, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said, “Ryan, if you’re viewing this, I plead that you contact us or contact your family. We understand that things can happen, but there’s a family that wants their daddy back.” We Got This Covered has reached out to the people Pull Over for Advice channel for comment.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy