Did Boeing kill whistleblower John Barnett? The crime scene evidence, explained

This article mentions suicide. Please read with caution.

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead in his vehicle on March 9, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina, in what authorities said was a suicide. Barnett was in Charleston to give a deposition related to Boeing, and the timing of Barnett’s death led some to suspect Boeing killed him.

Two months after Barnett died, in May 2024, official documents were released that provided further insight into what was found with Barnett’s body, and what Barnett’s actions were in the hours leading up to his death. According to Charleston authorities, all the available evidence supports the conclusion that Barnett killed himself, local NBC affiliate Counton2 News reported. But Barnett’s attorneys said that while that might be the case, Boeing is still partially responsible.

via Charleston Police

John Barnett’s body was found in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Charleston, where he was staying while giving his deposition. The night before he died, security footage from the hotel, reviewed by the police, showed Barnett, 62, entering the lobby alone around 7:30 p.m., and then exiting again by himself about an hour later.

Barnett then backed his vehicle into a parking spot in the hotel lot, where it remained until the next morning. Hotel staff found Barnett’s body at about 10:15 a.m. while performing a welfare check after Barnett’s attorneys told them Barnett was not answering his phone. “Throughout the night, there was no video evidence of anyone interacting with the vehicle, entering it, or the vehicle leaving its parking spot,” the Charleston police report said.

Evidence discovered inside the car

via Charleston Police

Meanwhile, John Barnett was found with a silver Smith and Wesson handgun in his right hand, according to the police, and ballistics confirmed the bullet that killed Barnett came from the same weapon. There was also no sign of struggle or forced entry to the vehicle. Barnett legally bought the gun in 2000, and the bullet trajectory also aligned with the wound in Barnett’s head.

Most tellingly, a note with Barnett’s fingerprints on it was recovered from the vehicle, and in it, Barnett disparaged Boeing and wrote messages to his family. The note did not expressly say Barnett chose to die by suicide, but it did include statements like “I can’t do this any longer” and “I’m at peace.” Interviews with Barnett’s family, friends, and colleagues confirmed he had been under stress related to the Boeing whistleblower case. Barnett also reportedly struggled with grief after his wife’s death.

What did John Barnett’s attorney say?

Despite how Charleston police described John Barnett’s mental health, some close to him said he seemed in good spirits immediately before he died. And when the Charleston police report was released, affirming Barnett died by suicide, Robert M. Turkewitz and Brian M. Knowles released a statement alleging Boeing was still at least somewhat responsible.

Their statement read,

Mr. Barnett’s last words make clear that while Boeing may not have pulled the trigger, the company is responsible for his death. Mr. Barnett’s family wishes to thank the Coroner, the responders, and all those who have reached out with kind words and support. It is hoped that John’s legacy will be his brave and courageous efforts to get Boeing to change its culture of concealment to one that places quality and safety first.” via Counton2

What did John Barnett say specifically about Boeing?

John Barnett worked at Boeing for about 30 years before he retired in 2017. Barnett claimed the aircraft manufacturer used “sub-standard parts” in their planes, and that there were also safety issues with the oxygen systems. Between 2017 and when he died, Barnett alleged that Boeing denigrated his character as whistleblower retaliation. After he retired, Barnett pursued legal action against his former employer related to those safety concerns, and he was in Charleston to give a deposition stemming from the case.

About two months after Barnett died, Joshua Dean, another Boeing whistleblower raising safety concerns about the company, died suddenly at the age of 45 from a MRSA bacterial infection, NPR reported. After Barnett’s and Dean’s deaths, Santiago Paredes, who has also accused Boeing of safety issues in the company’s Spirit Aerosystems, told the Independent that while he didn’t think foul play was involved in Barnett and Dean’s deaths, “ … I’m always looking behind my mirror to make sure nobody’s car’s following me. I’m not saying that I’m scared, but at the same time, I can’t put a blind eye to the reality of what could be. I have to prepare myself for that,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

