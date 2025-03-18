‘Everybody comes after her because she is good-looking’: Illinois special ed tutor accused of SA’ing a 15-year-old boy

She says she's "just a good person who cared too much about" the alleged victim.

Content warning: This article describes child sexual abuse. Please take care while reading.

A 30-year-old Downers Grove, IL special education teacher, and boys and girls soccer coach is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student she tutored.

At least one alleged incident happened in Dec. 2023 at Downers Grove South High School near Chicago, where the suspect, Christina Formella, worked, according to DuPage County authorities.

Formella, who is married, is accused of sexually abusing the teenage boy in a classroom at the school.

The alleged abuse was reported after the boy’s mother found a text thread on his phone between Formella and the teenager detailing their alleged sexual relationship.

According to DuPage County law enforcement, the abuse happened before school started while Formella tutored the victim.

“She is just a good person who cared too much about [the alleged victim]”

The boy and his mother reported the abuse to the police on March 15, and Formella was arrested at a traffic stop the next day. She now faces Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse charges. She has reportedly denied the abuse allegations and is currently on paid administrative leave.

According to Chicago’s WGNTV, Formella told police once in custody, “[E]verybody comes after her because she is good-looking and she is just a good person who cared too much about [the alleged victim].”

Court documents revealed at least one text conversation between Formella and the student, in which a sexual encounter is mentioned in detail. The texts included, “I love you so so much mama,” sent from the student, to which Formella responded, “I love you sooooo much baby… Even though this morning was short, it was perfect.”

The student added, “I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect.” Formella reportedly told the police that texts like that were an “outlet for her anxiety,” and that the sexual references were about her husband.

A judge declined to keep Formella in custody and after her arrest, she was released but ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 or enter the school. She’s expected back in court April 15. Formella has reportedly worked as a special ed teacher since 2020.

Responding to news of the alleged abuse, Don Renner, president of the Board of Education of Community High School District 99, where Formella works, said, “We are heartbroken for the victim and also for the hundreds of students, staff and [families] who trusted this teacher and feel betrayed by this terrible situation. Our top focus now is to support for victim and their family.”

In an email to parents, District 99 administrators said in part, “We are cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the allegations. Additionally, we will contact families whose students have had direct contact with Formella. If you have any information related to these allegations, please contact me or a member of our administrative or counseling team immediately.”

The statement added, “We are devastated, and our community is reeling. An adult has been charged with the most serious of violations, and trust has been broken. Our team is here to support students who are impacted by this terrible news.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

