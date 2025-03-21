Fargo Tesla charging station fire suspected to be arson

A fire occurred at a Tesla charging station located in the parking lot of the Scheels store in Fargo, North Dakota, on March 21, 2025, around 3:15am. The incident is being looked into as a possible case of arson by the police in the area.

Inforum reported that firefighters arrived after receiving reports of smoke and flames near the charging stations. They found a small fire next to the chargers, with one station showing signs of smoke damage. At the scene, they collected evidence, including burned wood chips and a red gas can that was found in a white plastic bag nearby. The fire was put out quickly, and a power company team turned off power to all the charging stations as a safety measure.

A police K9 unit was called in to help with the investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified, which is standard practice in such investigations. However, based on what little evidence was left, it may be unlikely that a suspect could be found without some kind of video evidence.

Tesla owners are being targetted for arson

This incident is part of a larger trend of suspected arson cases targeting Tesla vehicles and charging stations across the United States. The timing and nature of these attacks align with widespread protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s significant role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. This department is focused on cutting government spending and programs, leading to considerable public backlash.

This has resulted in demonstrations and acts of vandalism against Tesla properties. Notably, the Calgary Herald reported that two separate incidents of Tesla vehicles being set on fire took place earlier this week in Calgary, Alberta. On March 18, a white 2023 Tesla Model Y parked at a charging station on 314 12 Ave. S.E. was intentionally set ablaze, as confirmed by investigators from the Calgary Police Service.

Less than two hours after the owner parked, she received a notification that her vehicle had stopped charging, and shortly afterward, she saw it engulfed in flames. The following day, on March 19, a grey 2025 Tesla Cybertruck was found on fire in a Tesla storage lot at 6812 Fairmount Dr. S.E. Calgary police suspect both incidents were deliberately caused and may be connected. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are requesting anyone with information or security footage to come forward.

Other cases of suspected arson and vandalism targeting Tesla have been reported in various locations. CBC reported multiple Tesla vehicles were set on fire outside a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The words “resist” were painted on the doors of the building.

In Kansas City, Missouri, two Tesla Cybertrucks caught fire at a dealership, and investigators believe arson was involved. Additionally, a woman was filmed vandalizing a new Tesla dealership in a suburb of Chicago. These events, along with the fires in Fargo and Calgary, illustrate the rising tensions and the increasingly aggressive nature of protests against Elon Musk and his company.

Investigations into these different incidents are still ongoing, but there seems to be a clear pattern. Arson is generally considered a felony, so those who have committed these crimes can face severe punishments if caught. For now, Tesla owners should be mindful while leaving their vehicles unattended for long periods.

