Fight breaks out at Florida prime rib carving station because … Florida

A man was arrested recently at a wedding in Florida for the most Florida reason possible, and to make matters worse, he’s an attorney.

Multiple Florida news outlets have reported that on Jan. 18 this year, Mark Roher, 52, was in line at the prime rib carving station in Boca Raton when two teenage girls cut in line in front of him. Roher, a business and bankruptcy attorney, then confronted the father of one of the girls, the police report said.

According to Law & Crime, the victim said, “that a white male standing behind him became upset that he was being cut in line and the white male who was later identified as Mark Stuart Roher walked up to him and they began arguing.”

The report says at first, the girl’s father tried to ignore Roher, who was much larger than the other man, but eventually, Roher pushed the man and then struck the man over the head with a dinner plate. A fight then broke out between the two men and “a large number of ” other wedding guests. No one was seriously injured.

Guests tried to break the fight up

When two girls cut Mark Roher in line for the carving station at a wedding at Boca Lago Country Club, the South Florida attorney flew into a rage.https://t.co/JRBu7FzFqH — Naomi Feinstein (@naomifeinstein) January 22, 2025 via Naomi Feinstein/X

Witnesses confirmed that the victim in the case turned and tried walking away from Roher to calm the situation. Still, Roher hit the man in the head with a dinner plate, shattering the plate, and then pushed the man while grabbing onto his collar and holding another plate over his head as other guests tried to separate them.

“‘I find probable cause that Mark Stuart Roher is in violation of Florida Statute as he did actually and intentionally touch and strike the victim and in doing so used a plate as a weapon,” the arresting deputy wrote. People heard several plates break, but one witness said they only saw one plate shatter over the victim’s head.

Roher said he wasn’t drunk

Being a lawyer, Roher invoked his Miranda Rights but later told the police he caused the fight and admitted it was because the girls had cut in front of him. Roher, however, denied he hit the man with a plate and said he was also injured in the fight and when police took him into custody. Roher denied he’d been drinking and said there was no alcohol served at the reception.

Roher was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but is currently free on a $1,000 bond. It’s unclear when he’s next expected to appear before a judge, or, as an attorney, if Roher plans to represent himself in court.

According to Roher’s website, he has “20 years experience in private practice representing both individual and corporate clients in business and consumer bankruptcy proceedings, various commercial litigation matters, business disputes, collections, and creditors’ rights matters.” The whole thing happened at Boca Lago Country Club. Maybe, the prime rib is good — still, there’s no reason to fight about it, Roher’s relative hangriness notwithstanding.

