Fiji honeymoon killer learns his fate

In what sounds like a White Lotus episode come to life, American newlywed Christe Chen was found dead in her room two years ago at the exclusive Turtle Island resort in Fiji. This December, Chen’s husband, Bradley Robert Dawson, was found guilty of her murder.

According to the Associated Press, Dawson, 40, and Chen, both from Memphis, TN, were on their honeymoon in July 2022. Offering private villas, Turtle Island Fiji was featured in the 1980 movie The Blue Lagoon starring Brooke Shields, and guests travel to Turtle Island by seaplane.

CBS News says Dawson and Chen, who was 36 when she died, checked into the resort, and two days later, the couple failed to show up for breakfast or lunch. Reports say Dawson and Chen had been overheard fighting the night before.

“It was as if someone was drunk and unable to control themselves,” another Turtle Island guest who overheard the argument later said. “And then we heard a loud scream followed by a big loud bang, and after that, there [was] complete silence,” the guest added.

Chen was found dead in her villa

With the couple missing, Turtle Island staff checked their villa and found Chen dead from multiple blunt-force injuries to the head. Dawson left the 500-acre island where Turtle Island is located by kayak, and was arrested the next day on another island with his passport and personal items, which, according to the prosecution, indicated he intended to flee.

Once arrested, Dawson’s attorney, Iqbal Khan, said, “On the evidence that they have presented so far, there’s no proof of the charge of murder with intention to kill or premeditation. Nothing of that sort whatsoever,” according to the Toronto Sun. “On the face of it, it looks like an accident,” Khan added.

While in custody, Dawson told ABC News he and Chen were both drunk that night, and he admitted that they argued, but they “never had any physical arguments in [their] relationship.” Dawson claimed he took a walk to give Chen some “space.” Fiji police said at first that Dawson confessed, but he backtracked on the confession once he got a lawyer.

According to Chen’s family, her injuries were so severe she could not be embalmed and transported back to the United States, so she was cremated. Dawson had no previous criminal record.

Dawson could spend the rest of his life in prison

𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐣𝐢 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐧

Chen and Dawson got married in February of that year, about a month after Dawson finalized a divorce from his first wife, but other than a drunken argument, the motive for the attack is unclear, as is an exact timeline for Chen and Dawson’s relationship, the Memphis Commerical Appeal reported. Fox News says Dawson traveled to Fiji with his ex-wife two years earlier.

After Dawson’s verdict was reached, Justice Riyaz Hamza said, ” … I am of the opinion that the defense’s version cannot be believed, and the same version is rejected … From the totality of the evidence, I am satisfied that the prosecution has disapproved of the defense of provocation,” he added.

Hamza also said, “Having considered all the evidence in its totality, I am of the opinion that the prosecution has proved the charge of murder against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.” According to the Tennessee news outlet WATE, Dawson’s sentencing is expected in January. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

