Florida man accused of attacking a man and digging his grave while the victim was still alive

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Giovanni Bubenik was arrested in March this year and charged with attempted murder. Volusia County authorities also accused Bubenik of digging a grave for the victim while he was still alive.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff, about a week before Bubenik’s arrest authorities arrived at the scene of a transient camp in the Deland, FL area near Daytona Beach where they found a man in critical condition, having been struck several times in the back of the head. Someone had also dug a grave for the man nearby while he was still alive.

After about a week-long investigation, Bubenik was declared a suspect in the case, and Volusia law enforcement tracked him to where he was hiding and took him into custody.

The victim, who has not so far been identified in the press, has since regained consciousness but will likely live with significant long-term injury and memory loss, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Volusia County authorities shared graphic body cam footage of Bubenik’s arrest.

I “tried to stop the bleeding till the cops showed up”

.@DeLandPD say Giovanni Bubenik beat up his own mother over $100 then spit on two officers while they escorted him out of the residence.https://t.co/LX4kPGzsv5 pic.twitter.com/Nyjp7VB43s — News Daytona Beach (@WNDBNewsDaytona) April 23, 2019

Bubenik is currently held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail, charged with first-degree murder and nonviolent obstruction of an officer. It’s not immediately when Bobenik is expected to appear in court if he has legal representation, or what he might plead.

According to NewsDaytonaBeach, Bobenik has been arrested several times before, and already has a lengthy criminal record, including the following charges: child neglect, assault, battery, petty theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

In 2019, NewsDaytonaBeach reported that 23-year-old Bubenik was arrested for beating up his mother, reportedly over $100. Bubenik said his mom attacked him with a baseball first before he defended himself, but Bubenik reportedly had no injuries consistent with a baseball bat blow to the head.

Few other details have been revealed about what motivated Bubenik’s alleged transient camp attack, or what led Florida police to identify Bubenik as a suspect in the case. Florida news outlet WESH spoke with someone who was at the transient camp that night.

The man, who WESH called only “George,” said he discovered the victim bleeding and tried to help. The victim, George said, appeared to have been “hit or stabbed with something. I don’t know.” George added, “I found a shirt, tried to stop the bleeding till the cops showed up.”

