Florida teen vandalizes ex boyfriend’s car for revenge, but whoopsie it wasn’t his car

Two teenage girls in Florida were arrested on Feb. 26, 2025, and charged with vandalizing a car to get back at the 18-year-old’s boyfriend. Police, however, say the girls tagged another guy’s car accidentally. Police also recovered weed, Four Loko, and Crown Royal alcohol bottles when the teens were arrested, so that might explain the mistake

As the Volusia Sheriff’s Office explains in a post headlined “Oops, wrong car,” officers responded to a call that a vehicle had been vandalized with spray paint in Deltona, FL, near Daytona Beach. Witnesses saw a young woman spray painting the car, and when police arrived, they found 18-year-old Evelina Fabianski and her 16-year-old friend at the scene. The 16-year-old’s name is not publicly available. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office says one of the girls had yellow spray paint on her pants, and cops also found yellow spray paint cans in Fabianski’s car.

Fabianksi admitted she was mad at her ex — Law & Crime reports he owed her $700— so she and her 16-year-old friend decided to spray paint and throw eggs at his ride. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the graffitied vehicle with, among other marks, the name “Jason” and the word “Devil” legible.

Here’s where things get interesting though because it wasn’t Fabianski’s ex’s vehicle, it was his neighbor’s. Was it the same make and model? Perhaps, but the Volusia Sheriff’s said the girls had alcohol, empty alcohol containers, and marijuana in their possession so maybe they just weren’t “seeing” clearly.

Fabianksi was at least charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21, and driving under the influence, according to Florida news outlet Local 10. She’s currently free on bond. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old was charged with possessing marijuana over 20 grams.

According to Law & Crime, when the girls were arrested, a deputy said in body cam video, “You really need to try harder to try to be sneaky because you are god awful. You guys spray-painted the wrong [expletive] car.”

Responding to the Volusia County Sheriff’s post, a man named Johnathan Edwards claimed to own the car that got vandalized by mistake. Edwards commented, “THATS ME😂🤣 getting woken up at 2/3AM to this is crazy.” Someone responded to Edwards’ post, ” … [P]lease tell me you saw the [girl’s] face when she realized it wasn’t her ex’s car.”

ClickOrlando says the prank caused $5,000 in damage to clean up, and at first, the 16-year-old said she was only along for the ride. The spraypaint on her pants told a different story. The outlet didn’t ID Edwards, but ClickOrlando spoke with the man who said his car was vandalized by mistake. He said he parked on the other side of the street than he typically did that night, possibly explaining the mix up.

