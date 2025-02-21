Florida Wingstop manager attacks disruptive customers with hot oil and ranch dressing

Things turned violent at a Florida Wingstop recently when a manager squirted ranch dressing and then threw hot oil on customers who she says were being disruptive.

Recommended Videos

Reportedly, the incident happened on Jan. 28 this year around 11 pm at a Wingstop location in Port St. Lucie, FL., and the confrontation was captured on camera, according to Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 News. The Wingstop security footage shows the 19-year-old manager Carnael Irene confronting a group of customers who she later said were being “loud and disruptive,” according to Irene’s arrest report.

Ranch dressing, a straw container, and a vat of hot grease

via Fox 13/YouTube

Security footage shows a customer appearing animated and waving her arms at Irene, who is standing behind the counter as other customers enter the frame, who also appear to be yelling in Irene’s direction. The second customer does appear to try and diffuse the situation, pushing the first customer away from the counter.

Things escalate when Irene grabs a ranch dressing squirt bottle and squirts it at the customers, who she later said were being verbally abusive and claiming to be “broke.” The video then shows the customer throwing a straw container at Irene in response.

At that point, another Wingstop employee tried to intervene, grabbing Irene’s arm. But another customer enters the frame, who also appears to be yelling, and that’s when Irene disappears returning with a tub of hot grease, which she then throws at the customers.

Irene admitted what she’d done, but told the police the grease didn’t hit the customers. Authorities, however, said at least one of the customers, a minor, had burns on her arms and legs that the grease could have caused. Two of the customers had ranch dressing on their clothing.

Irene was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery. Her current Wingstop employment status is unclear. Multiple reports state Wingstop declined to comment.

Another scary fast food situation, this time at McDonald’s

Title: Update – Homicide investigation at 4915 Sugarloaf Parkway

Date: (Update #1) February 20, 2025



The victim has been identified as Donald Stewart (43, Commerce). Michael Todd (40, Hoschton) has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated… https://t.co/7yovs9UFeT pic.twitter.com/KBDA5AF3iX — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 20, 2025

Meanwhile, a few weeks after Irene’s arrest, another scary situation played out in a McDonald’s parking lot in Georgia. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the McDonald’s location in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta, and found one man, 43-year-old Donald Stewart, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. The shooter, 40-year-old Michael Todd, was arrested and charged with murder.

According to Gwinnett County PD, Todd was Stewart’s boss, and the two fought over a work disagreement unrelated to McDonald’s. The nature of the disagreement was not specified. “It’s believed the incident was some kind of argument between two co-workers or former co-workers,” Gwinnett County Police Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said, according to Atlanta’s 11 Alive. “The [McDonald’s location] was not involved. No employees of the business were involved in the shooting incident,” Winderweedle added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy