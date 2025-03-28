Florida woman nabbed for sharing explicit Chihuahua content

Content warning: This article describes animal abuse. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

A 27-year-old Florida woman has been arrested and charged with sexual activity with a Chihuahua, which she taped and shared on social media. As shocking as that seems, a detective on the case says she’s seen it all before.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Logan Guminski, was arrested March 21 this year after an anonymous tip informed law enforcement that Guminski shared the explicit content on social media. Detective Jordyn Batts looked into it and traced the content to Guminski. Batts and her team also found other photo and video evidence of the animal abuse.

Batts and Detective Annemarie Larocque contacted Guminski, who admitted she’s a “content creator” and that someone had paid her $500 via Snapchat for the Chihuahua posts. Guminski also said she’d done it before with a different dog and those photos and videos were still on her phone.

Guminski was taken into custody and charged with Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and Filming Sexual Activity Involving an Animal. She was freed after paying a $10,000 bond.

“Unfortunately this isn’t my first case of this nature”

Speaking with Gainesville, FL’s WCJB, Detective Batts said, “Unfortunately this isn’t my first case of this nature. It’s always shocking, it’ll never not be shocking especially when you have to watch the video but I have seen it before so it’s not out of the ordinary unfortunately.”

As for the dogs, WCJB says Florida law enforcement had not yet received a warrant to remove the animals from Guminski’s home. The Independent reported the animals were in the custody of Marion County Animal Services as of March 24.

Social media comments on the Marion County Sheriff’s post reflected the shocking and outrageous nature of the story, including, “And this is why aliens lock their doors when flying by here, “They need to arrest the ppl who [were] requesting the photos sick ppl I’m sure their info is still in her contacts,” and “There should be a ‘Throw up’ emoji to click on – sick, sick, sick.”

It’s not immediately clear when Guminsky is expected to appear in court or how she will be punished if convicted.

“Guys say hi to Juniper”

Guminski’s Instagram has more than 14,000 followers. Her last post was on March 20, the day before her arrest. In her bio, she calls herself “dog mom.”

On March 13, she shared a montage of innocent photos and videos of herself and her dogs, captioned “What can I say… they are quite literally my whole 🌍🐶 .” A few days later, on March 19, she shared another post announcing she had adopted a new puppy, captioned “Introducing the newest member of the family 🐶 Guys say hi to Juniper, aka Junebug💗.” A comment on that post read, “What you did was disgusting but it’s even more sickening to know that you did this to [an innocent] pup as a tool for monetary gain.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy