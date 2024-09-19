‘I’m innocent’: Former ‘Survivor’ contestant John Raymond addresses felony charges

Former Survivor: Thailand contestant Pastor John Raymond is on trial for taping three students mouths shut at Lakeside Christian Academy, a school Raymond founded in Slidell, LA. According to Louisiana news outlet, WDSU, Raymond has now responded to the accusations.

In addition to the three first-degree child-cruelty charges, Raymond also faces a second-degree cruelty charge for placing his hand over a 4-year-old’s mouth, causing the student to lose consciousness. He also allegedly forced the other children with tape over their mouths to return to class, humiliating them, the prosecution said. Raymond and Joseph Long, his attorney, have blamed “cancel culture” for the charges, according to NOLA.com.

“Make no mistake, folks, this country is in the middle of a culture war,” Long said in court. “In Europe, parents can’t even physically discipline their children anymore. It’s coming. This is government overreach,” Long said. According to Long, Raymond’s actions were protected on religious grounds and appropriate for the situation. Parents should also have the right to use corporal punishment on their children, Long added.

John Raymond has admitted what he did but said he’s innocent of child cruelty. “I’ve never treated a child cruel in my life,” Raymond added, according to WDSU. “I’m innocent of the charges that are against me. I love all of our students. And we believe that the law will prevail, and we’ll be completely exonerated,” Raymond said.

Assistant District Attorney Christina Fisher told the jury there was no justification for how Raymond treated the students, which included hanging one student upside down by his ankles and then carrying the student up a flight of stairs. The Shreveport Times says Raymond is also accused of “whipping his buttocks.” Fisher said in court, “These are not acceptable forms of discipline in any way, shape, or form.” Fisher added that parents and the school principal disagreed with what Raymond did.

John Raymond was a Survivor contestant in 2002 and was the first person voted off that season. Referring to Raymond on the show, Jessica Shaw, writing for Entertainment Weekly called him, ” … the most irritating guy on the planet.” Of his short time on the series, Raymond told CBS News that year, “I think my comfort in the rugged environment maybe made some people uncomfortable.”

John Raymond’s child cruelty charges came amid Raymond’s Republican bid for the state House of Representatives in St. Tammany Parish where Slidell is located. Despite the charges against him, the Louisiana GOP has endorsed Raymond for the seat. Raymond founded Lakeside Christian Academy in 2016 and served as headmaster of the school until 2022 when the cruelty charges were brought against him. Raymond also owns a Christian radio station and is reportedly still the lead minister of New Horizon Church in Slidell.

Raymond addressed his legal problems at least once before in a 2023 interview with the USA Today Network. Raymond blamed the accusations on a disgruntled former employee at the school, and added, “I’m completely innocent of these charges and confident I’ll be fully exonerated in a fair judicial process. I love children, and that’s why I started the school. I never hurt a child and look forward to putting these false charges behind me.”

