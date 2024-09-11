‘I’m literally buzzing’: ‘Survivor’ announces which robbed king is joining Jeff Probst for some season 47 magic

A brand new season of Survivor is right around the corner, and a fan-favorite former castaway is getting a piece of all the action.

Shared via Survivor‘s official Instagram account today (September 11), it was announced that Survivor 46‘s Charlie Davis will be joining Jeff Probst as the co-host of the On Fire podcast, and naturally, we cannot contain our excitement!

For those who are unfamiliar with Charlie, he proved himself to be a strategic mastermind on Survivor 46, coasting his way to the coveted Final Tribal Council after playing an extremely well-rounded game. Unfortunately, the Boston boy was unable to convince the jury that he was deserving of the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end, narrowly losing to Kenzie Petty in a 5-3-0 vote that stunned fans of the franchise. Stealing the hearts of individuals all across America nonetheless — specifically with his Taylor Swift-coded quotes — Survivor superfans are thrilled he is finally getting the recognition that he deserves, returning to the limelight as the co-host of On Fire.

Likewise, for those who are unfamiliar with the On Fire podcast, “it provides a fan, producer, and player perspective on Survivor,” dropping each and every Wednesday after brand new episodes of the hit competition show. It began during Survivor 44 with solely Jeff Probst as the host, prior to bringing in a rotation of Survivor fan-favorites to join Jeff as co-hosts for the following seasons. With this gig, Charlie will join a short list of Survivor greats, as Survivor: Edge of Extinction‘s Rick Devens and Survivor 45‘s Dee Valladares served as co-hosts before his stint.

“Get your popcorn ready because Survivor is back! And with it, a brand new season of On Fire. Join me, Jay, and our newest co-host, Survivor: 46 runner-up, Charlie Davis, as we dive deep into the strategies, twists, and behind-the-scenes secrets of the show! Listen to the new season starting 9/18, wherever you get your podcasts. #onfirewithjeffprobst #onfire #survivorpodcast #podcast,” Survivor shared in an Instagram post that broke the news, and fans of the franchise obviously caused an uproar:

"No better option, I'll be sat and ready every week 🔥 Ratings about to go off the charts with Charlie bringing the Swifties to the party lol"

Longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst discussed Charlie’s addition to the show’s successful podcast, On Fire, in a sit-down with Parade. He shared that the decision to add Charlie was heavily influenced by the listeners. Inspired by fan engagement in choosing players for the upcoming 50th season, the podcast team took a similar approach. They asked listeners to review the podcast and nominate who they would like to see as a co-host. While it wasn’t an official vote and the final decision was still in their hands, Probst noted that Charlie’s name came up far more frequently than any other, which made the decision considerably easier.

Jeff Probst continued to praise Charlie, describing him as a delight to work with and absolutely everything he had hoped for in a co-host. He highlighted that Charlie was taking over from Dee Valladares, who had provided valuable insights from a winner’s perspective. Probst noted that Charlie, having been a runner-up who lost by a single vote, still harbored questions about what he might have done differently. This introspection, Probst suggested, would add another layer to the podcast, enriching the content with Charlie’s unique experiences and reflections.

To top it off, Charlie is “a great storyteller, and he’s got a very clear way of thinking,” so he is certain to make a splash when the On Fire podcast returns next week. The first episode of On Fire season 4 will drop on Wednesday, September 18, immediately after the supersized premiere of Survivor 47 airs via CBS. Brand new episodes of the beloved competition series — and, in turn, the On Fire podcast — will air every Wednesday afterwards, so be sure to keep your calendar clear!

