Where is ‘Survivor’ contestant Charlie Davis from and where does he currently reside?

He is definitely popping the bubble during his stint on 'Survivor 46.'

Self-proclaimed Swiftie Charlie Davis talked about his hometown being a bit of a bubble during the premiere of Survivor 46 — hoping to broaden his scope and connect with individuals from all walks of life during his stint on the show — leaving fans of the Survivor franchise with just one burning question: Where is he from exactly?

For those who are unfamiliar, Charlie is competing for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize on Survivor 46 — currently serving as a member of the Siga tribe alongside Tim Spicer, Ben Katzman, “Jem” Hussain-Adams, Moriah Gaynor, and Maria Shrime Gonzalez — stepping away from being a law school student to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Admitting that he was a walk-on member of the track and field team at Harvard University in his official biography ahead of the beloved competition series — where he was a NCAA student athlete for all four years, as well as a two-time cross country captain — Charlie lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts from 2016 to 2020. Nowadays, given the fact that he is studying law at Boston College, Charlie resides just 3.3 miles away in Boston, Massachusetts instead.

Despite living in Cambridge and Boston for quite some time, Charlie was not always a city boy. Still stemming from Massachusetts, the 26-year-old grew up in a much more coastal part of the state, a place that not a lot of people have heard of before.

What is his hometown exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Charlie Davis is from Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

30.2 miles from Cambridge and 29.5 miles from Boston, Charlie grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, “a coastal town on Cape Ann, in Essex County, Massachusetts” that is known for its scenic beaches and vista points.

According to the 2022 population census, the population of Manchester-by-the-Sea is only 5,354, and the racial makeup of the town is approximately 97.6% White, 0.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American, 0.1% African American, 0.1% from other races, and 1.1% from two or more races.

Competing against a diverse group of strangers for $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor” on Survivor 46, it looks like his experience in Fiji will be significantly different than his life at home, but will he have what it takes to be crowned the champion? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

After just one episode, we can already tell that this season is sure to knock your socks off!