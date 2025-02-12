Friends of actor Callum Kerr’s mother and her husband deny one possible theory about their shocking deaths

Mystery still surrounds the sudden deaths of Virgin River star Callum Kerr‘s mother and her husband, whose bodies were found at their home in southern France in early February. Authorities have suggested it could have been a murder-suicide, but that’s not possible, according to those who knew the couple well.

It’s been widely reported that Kerr’s mother, Dawn Searle, was found outside her home with a severe head injury, and jewelry scattered around her body. Some reports say she was naked, while others say she was partially dressed or in her pajamas. Dawn’s husband, meanwhile, Andrew Searle, a retired fraud investigator, was also found dead, with a gag in his mouth hanging inside the house.

French police offer one explanation

OMG I just saw the news about Callum Kerr’s (Smoker in OPLA) family. That’s terrible. 😞 I’m so sorry for their loss. Just awful — Kerry (@tea_with_hunny) February 8, 2025

Now, according to the BBC, authorities have confirmed that Dawn died from multiple blows to the head, while Andrew died from hanging without defensive wounds, suggesting suicide. Dawn’s murder weapon, however, has not been found, and authorities have not explained the gag in Andrew’s mouth.

The Searle’s home appeared to have been quickly searched, authorities said, but no cash in particular was missing. French authorities also said the circumstances of Dawn and Andrew’s death were still under investigation, including the possibility that someone else was involved. At this writing, a toxicology report had not yet been completed.

“Further investigations (anatomopathological, toxicological) are underway,” to determine the precise circumstances of the deaths, the French police statement said. “Investigations are continuing, in particular to determine whether the tragedy was the result of a spousal crime followed by suicide, or whether a third party intervened,” the statement added, according to The Guardian.

But Dawn and Andrew’s friends say there were no signs of trouble

Deaths of Dawn and Andrew Searle in their home in ville franche in #aveyron still a mystery investigating magistrate tells @BBCWorld in statement. Locals in their neighborhood tell me they were very kind social couple pic.twitter.com/47gXvHPjHO — chris bockman (@chrisbockman) February 11, 2025

With Andrew’s background in fraud investigation, some speculated that organized crime or even possibly a terrorist organization could have killed the couple. Signs now point to a murder-suicide, however, but speaking to The Standard, Andrew and Dawn’s friends said there were no signs of financial trouble or issues in their marriage.

“Us Brits, who knew Dawn and Andy very well, are certain this is not a murder-suicide because of financial difficulties or anything like that,” the Searle’s friends said, adding they weren’t “flashy,” but they lived a good life in the south of France.

“They were always travelling. They recently went to a family wedding in Goa, they went to South America for their honeymoon,” the friend said. Another added, “Life was good. Why would they want to kill themselves?”

Their children’s statement

Andrew and Dawn married in 2023 and moved to France from Scotland, where Dawn’s son, the actor and musician Callum Kerr, was born. After Dawn and Andrew died, their children — Kerr, his sister Amanda Kerr, and Andrew’s children, Tom and Ell Searle, from a previous relationship — posted a statement on Kerr’s official Instagram account, run by Kerr’s management.

“At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle & Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle,” the statement said. “No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate,” the statement added.

