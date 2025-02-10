Netflix star releases statement after mother and her husband are found dead at their home in France

Virgin River star Callum Kerr and his family have commented on the sudden deaths of Kerr’s mother and her husband, whose bodies were found Thurs. Feb. 6, 2025, outside their home in rural southwest France. According to local authorities, foul play is suspected.

Recommended Videos

A statement posted on Kerr’s official Instagram account said, “At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle & Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle.” The statement added, “No family member is available for media interviews or comments.”

“Both died violent deaths”

The body of Kerr’s mother, Dawn Searle, a project manager, was discovered Thursday, naked, with a serious head injury, with jewelry scattered on the ground next to her. Meanwhile, Dawn’s husband, Andrew Searle, a retired fraud investigator, was found hanging inside the home with a gag in his mouth, according to The Guardian.

According to multiple reports, a local French prosecutor stated, “Both died violent deaths, but I cannot establish that either was a homicide. All hypotheses remain open.” Autopsies are expected to begin Monday, Feb. 10, and so far, exact causes of death have not been reported.

Dawn and Andrew married in 2023 and had reportedly lived in the small village where they died, Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, for a decade. Dawn and Andrew, both in their 60s, had two children each from previous relationships.

Dawn’s neighbor discovered her body when she failed to show up for a pre-arranged meeting. Authorities discovered Andrew inside the house after responding to the neighbor’s call.

Reports that U.K. criminals are involved cannot be confirmed

https://twitter.com/people/status/1888402451176268201

A source told Daily Mail that because Andrew worked in fraud prevention, U.K. organized crime could be responsible for his death and the death of Dawn. The unnamed source said, “A criminal enquiry has been launched, and the fear is that the couple were murdered.”

The source added, “There is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom. This is currently the prioritised line of enquiry because [Andrew] was once involved in the fight against organised crime and terrorism.” But multiple reports have said that organized crime or even possibly a terrorist organization might be involved cannot be confirmed amid the ongoing investigation.

Kerr walked his mother down the aisle

Kerr, 30, is a Scottish-born actor and country musician known for Virgin River on Netflix, the British soap Hollyoaks, and the musical Monarch on Fox. Production on Virgin River‘s seventh season, filmed in Canada, will reportedly begin in March. Only a few months before Kerr’s mother and her husband died, Variety reported Kerr joined the Wheel of Time cast as Lord Galad of House Trakand in season 3, also expected in March.

In 2023, Kerr shared a picture wearing a kilt walking his mother, Dawn, down the aisle. Kerr’s post said, “Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you mum. Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple 🥂.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy