Gary Ridgway: Who were the Green River Killer victims?

Content advisory: This article mentions sexual murder. Please take care while reading.

In Dec. 2023, a victim of the Green River Killer — born Gary Ridgway — was identified as Lori Anne Razpotnik using modern DNA testing technology. Razopotnik was 15 years old when she disappeared in 1982, and before her remains were identified, she was referred to as “Bones 17.”

In 2003, Ridgway pleaded guilty to 49 counts of murder in the 1980s near Seattle. Some of Ridgway’s victim’s remains were found near the banks of the Green River in that area. Ridgway’s last murder happened around 1998, and once in custody, Ridgway said he lost count of how many women he killed, but the number could be as high as 70, he said. Those close to the case put that number closer to 90.

Furthermore, the remains of three missing women thought to have been killed by Ridgway were never found: those of 16-year-old Kassee Ann Lee, who disappeared in 1982, as well as 18-year-old Kelly Kay McGinnis and 19-year-old Patricia Ann Osborn, both of whom disappeared in 1983.

Meanwhile, three more women — Linda L. Jackson, also known as WyLynda L. Wells; a woman known only as Michelle; and a woman known as Angie — are missing and thought to be Ridgway murder victims, according to Kingcounty.gov.

Green River Killer victims: a complete list

As mentioned, Ridgway otherwise confessed to killing 49 women. Here are their names:

Wendy Lee Coffield

Gisele A. Lovvorn

Debra Lynn Bonner

Marcia Faye Chapman

Cynthia Jean Hinds

Opal Charmaine Mills

Terry Renee Milligan

Mary Bridgett Meehan

Debra Lorraine Estes

Linda Rule

Shawnda Leea Summers

Denise Darcel Bush

Shirley Marie Sherrill

Becky Marrero

Colleen Renee Brockman

Delores Lavern Williams

Alma Ann Smith

Gail Matthews

Andrea M. Childers

Sandra K. Gabbert

Kimi Kai Pitsor

Sandra D. Major

Marie Malvar

Carol Ann Christensen

Carrie Ann Rois

Martina T. Authorlee

Cheryl Lee Wims

Yvonne Shelly Antosh

Constance Naon

Kelly Ware

Tina Marie Thompson

April Buttram

Debbie May Abernathy

Tracy Winston

Maureen Sue Feeney

Pammy Avent

Mary Sue Bello

Delise Louise Plager

Kimberly Nelson

Lisa L. Yates

Mary Exzetta West

Cindy Ann Smith

Patricia Barczak

Roberta Hays

Marta Reeves

Patricia Yellowrobe

Meanwhile, remains known as “Bones 10” were linked to Wendy Stephens in 2021, who was only 14 when she died, according to The Seattle Times. As of this report, one final set of Ridgway-linked remains, called “Bones 20,” were not identified, according to Seattle news outlet KIRO 7.

As of 2023, Gary Ridgway — the Green River Killer — is serving a life sentence with no chance for parole in Walla Walla, Washington.