Gary Ridgway: Who were the Green River Killer victims?

Content advisory: This article mentions sexual murder. Please take care while reading.
In Dec. 2023, a victim of the Green River Killer — born Gary Ridgway — was identified as Lori Anne Razpotnik using modern DNA testing technology. Razopotnik was 15 years old when she disappeared in 1982, and before her remains were identified, she was referred to as “Bones 17.”
In 2003, Ridgway pleaded guilty to 49 counts of murder in the 1980s near Seattle. Some of Ridgway’s victim’s remains were found near the banks of the Green River in that area. Ridgway’s last murder happened around 1998, and once in custody, Ridgway said he lost count of how many women he killed, but the number could be as high as 70, he said. Those close to the case put that number closer to 90.
Furthermore, the remains of three missing women thought to have been killed by Ridgway were never found: those of 16-year-old Kassee Ann Lee, who disappeared in 1982, as well as 18-year-old Kelly Kay McGinnis and 19-year-old Patricia Ann Osborn, both of whom disappeared in 1983.
Meanwhile, three more women — Linda L. Jackson, also known as WyLynda L. Wells; a woman known only as Michelle; and a woman known as Angie — are missing and thought to be Ridgway murder victims, according to Kingcounty.gov.
Green River Killer victims: a complete list
As mentioned, Ridgway otherwise confessed to killing 49 women. Here are their names:
- Wendy Lee Coffield
- Gisele A. Lovvorn
- Debra Lynn Bonner
- Marcia Faye Chapman
- Cynthia Jean Hinds
- Opal Charmaine Mills
- Terry Renee Milligan
- Mary Bridgett Meehan
- Debra Lorraine Estes
- Linda Rule
- Shawnda Leea Summers
- Denise Darcel Bush
- Shirley Marie Sherrill
- Becky Marrero
- Colleen Renee Brockman
- Delores Lavern Williams
- Alma Ann Smith
- Gail Matthews
- Andrea M. Childers
- Sandra K. Gabbert
- Kimi Kai Pitsor
- Sandra D. Major
- Marie Malvar
- Carol Ann Christensen
- Carrie Ann Rois
- Martina T. Authorlee
- Cheryl Lee Wims
- Yvonne Shelly Antosh
- Constance Naon
- Kelly Ware
- Tina Marie Thompson
- April Buttram
- Debbie May Abernathy
- Tracy Winston
- Maureen Sue Feeney
- Pammy Avent
- Mary Sue Bello
- Delise Louise Plager
- Kimberly Nelson
- Lisa L. Yates
- Mary Exzetta West
- Cindy Ann Smith
- Patricia Barczak
- Roberta Hays
- Marta Reeves
- Patricia Yellowrobe
Meanwhile, remains known as “Bones 10” were linked to Wendy Stephens in 2021, who was only 14 when she died, according to The Seattle Times. As of this report, one final set of Ridgway-linked remains, called “Bones 20,” were not identified, according to Seattle news outlet KIRO 7.
As of 2023, Gary Ridgway — the Green River Killer — is serving a life sentence with no chance for parole in Walla Walla, Washington.