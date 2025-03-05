Georgia boy missing for 7 years and featured in Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ found alive and well in Colorado

An attempted burglary in Colorado has led to the discovery of a 14-year-old boy, Abdul Aziz Khan, who was reported missing from Atlanta, GA, seven years ago. Khan’s non-custodial mother, Rabia Khalid, and her husband, Elliot Blake Bourgeois, who was involved in the thwarted break-in, are now in custody.

According to Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 23 this year, officers responded to a call for what at first seemed like routine trespassing. As Colorado news outlet KDVR reports, homeowners observed on remote security cameras two people enter their vacant house they had listed for sale and called the police.

When police arrived they found two children, including Khan, in a vehicle parked in the driveway. Two adults, Khalid and her husband, Bourgeois, emerged from the home, and at first said they were acquainted with the realtor.

Colorado law enforcement reportedly worked for hours to identify Khalid and Bourqeois. While doing so, they discovered Khalid has an active warrant for kidnapping. According to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “… [T]hrough sharp attention to detail and tenacity, they uncovered the truth.”

Khan was later identified as one of the children in the car. The identity of the other child has not been reported. Both children seemed healthy, police said.

According to Sheriff Weekly, the responding officers’ “ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects’ story and to follow the leads, even when the situation seemed unclear, ultimately led to the safe recovery of a child who had been missing for seven long years.”

Khalid and Bourgeois are currently behind bars at the Douglas County Jail charged with second-degree kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities and trespassing.

Abdul Aziz Khan and Unsolved Mysteries

UPDATE: Aziz Khan, who was profiled in the episode ‘Abducted by a Parent’ on @netflix, has been found near Denver, Colorado. His father Abdul has met with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and more information can be found on their website. https://t.co/eFIGfA75XL



Aziz was… pic.twitter.com/9CEejaa4j6 — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) March 5, 2025

News that Khan was found alive concludes a missing persons case featured in an episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in 2017, Khalid and Khan failed to appear at an Atlanta, GA, custody hearing amid a contentious custody dispute with Khan’s father, whom Khalid had divorced three years earlier. Before they vanished, Khan and Khalid had moved to Atlanta from New Orleans, where Khan’s father lived, for Khalid’s work.

After his ex-wife and son disappeared, Khan’s father, Abdul Khan, said, “There’s no indication of where they went or how they went there. They deleted their accounts, they shut down their phones and they disappeared.”

After Khalid and Bourgeois’ arrest, Khan and the other child were put in protective custody. Khalid and Bourqeois are expected to appear in court on March 27.

With Khan discovered alive and well, his family said in a statement, “We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

