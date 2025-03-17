‘Ghost Adventures’: Aaron Goodwin’s wife allegedly plotted to murder him amid an affair with another imprisoned true-crime celebrity

In a bizarre twist, Grant Amato was involved in the murder plot to kill Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin. Goodwin’s wife, Victoria Goodwin, is also accused of planning to kill her husband. Amato is the subject of the true-crime documentary CTRl+ALT+DESIRE and is currently serving a life sentence in Florida for murdering his family over a relationship with a cam girl.

Goodwin, 32, was arrested in early March, and the alleged plot to kill Aaron, 48, was reportedly uncovered in a series of text messages between Victoria and Amato, recovered from Amato’s phone, dating back to October 2024, according to Florida news, WFLA.

Amato, 35, is currently behind bars at Okeechobee Correctional Institution in Florida for the 2019 murder of his parents and brother to cover up hundreds of thousands of dollars of his brother’s and father’s money spent on cam girl sessions with a Bulgarian model.

Victoria allegedly contacted Amato in prison after watching CTRL+ALT+DESIRE, and when authorities seized Amato’s phone, they discovered plans to hire a hitman to kill Victoria’s husband, Aaron. In one text, Victoria wrote, “I’m so anxious LOLOL, I just can’t believe it’s happening… how did I get to this point,” and also, “Am I a bad person? [B]ecause I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Investigators say Victoria and Amato fell in love, and Victoria saved around $11,500 to pay a hitman to kill her husband. It’s not immediately clear how Amato had a phone or was able to text behind bars. Reports say the hitman was paid $2,500 upfront.

Amato contacted the hitman and sent him messages like, “[Aaron] is asleep right now in the hotel room… brother. I need to know what is going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?” after Victoria allegedly kept Amato updated on Aaron’s whereabouts.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, cell phones are banned, and officers routinely sweep cells for contraband, like phones, possibly explaining how Amato’s phone was found.

Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce

When authorities discovered the plan to kill Aaron, they contacted Nevada law enforcement where the Goodwins live, and Victoria was arrested in early March. She told police she and Aaron “were going through problems in their marriage,” and admitted she and Amato had been in contact, but denied the plot to kill her husband, according to NBC News.

According to Flordia news WESH, Victoria’s arrest report said, “She described herself of sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation… Victoria expressed her feelings of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato to Amato which she described as fantasy or daydream.”

Victoria is expected to appear in court on March 25. Amato has not yet commented on the accusations. After his wife’s arrest, Aaron, who had been on Ghost Adventures since the show premiered in 2008, filed for divorce on March 12, US Weekly reports.

“The views, tastes, likes, and dislikes of husband and wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together … in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation,” Aaron’s divorce filing said.

