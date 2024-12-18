Gilgo Beach killer: Is there any new Rex Heuermann evidence? The 7th killing, explained

Chalk up the count to seven. That’s how many bodies have been discovered and linked to the so-called Gilgo Beach Killer, a serial murderer who littered a remote stretch of Gilgo Beach’s Ocean Parkway with dead bodies. The latest victim was a young lady who was mutilated and tossed away like trash. Here’s what we know.

Rex Heuermann, 61, has been arrested and charged with the murders. He’s an architect from New York City and he’s pleaded not guilty to all the killings. He is suspected of, or accused of, the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, collectively known as the “Gilgo Four,” in addition to Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.

Mack was an escort who disappeared in 2000. She was working in the Philadelphia area, and for a long time was only known as Jane Doe #6. Partial remains were discovered in Manorville, Long Island in 2000 and more were found on Gilgo Beach a decade later.

While he was previously considered a suspect, per NBC 4, the new evidence that points to him includes hairs found with Mack’s remains that link back to Heuermann’s wife and daughter.

In court, Heuermann spoke to the judge during his hearing: “Your honor, I’m not guilty of any of these charges.” Prosecutors say that in addition to the hairs found near Mack’s severed wrist, they found sexual torture porn on his electronic devices that show bindings that look like the ones found on Mack’s body. He also got a plumbing company to drain his pipes.

In a “planning” document discovered by police, references were found to the location where Mack’s body was discovered. The document was created in 2000, the same year Mack disappeared. It details how to kill and get away with it, complete with checklists for what to do before and after a murder.

Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said all of the evidence is “consistent with the murders occurring in the home.” Prosecutors have also tied a cutting instrument used on Mack with fellow victim Jessica Taylor. Heuermann allegedly cut off Mack’s tattoos to make it harder to identify her.

In Heuermann’s office, police found numerous magazines and clipped articles about all of the cases, and the ongoing search for the killer.

“People [Magazine]. There was a New York Times article in the safe, other news articles,” Tierney said. Heuermann’s lawyer, defense attorney Michael Brown, said the clippings were inconsequential.

“There are many people who are infatuated with this case, not just in Suffolk County but across our country,” Brown said. Other evidence against Heuermann includes burner phone data, a description of his vehicle and internet searches about how to get away with killing someone.

The new DNA evidence is contentious because it’s a new technique called SNP. The method, prosecutors say, ties Heuermann to six of the seven victims.

Brown said SNP is unreliable and akin to “magic.” He wants to separate the cases so they’ll all be tried on their own and move the venue for the trial away from Suffolk County because the jury pool there is “poisoned.”

DA Tierney said it’s possible more charges are on the way.

