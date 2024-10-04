‘Hot to go’: Did NFL star Rashee Rice’s mom really steal Chappell Roan records from her neighbor?

Listen up, kids, don’t steal packages off people’s porches, but it’s best not to wear a self-identifying piece of clothing if you do. As TMZ Sports first reported, that’s just what NFL star Rashee Rice‘s mom, Marsha Kearney, is accused of doing, and it was all captured on a neighbor’s camera.

Reportedly, on the same day that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice went down with a knee injury during his team’s win over the Chargers in Kansas City, Rice’s mom, Kearney, was captured on Ring footage walking down a hallway past her neighbor’s door. She glanced down at something, which, according to TMZ Sports, was a package of Chappell Roan records. She then disappeared from view, only to return a short time later.

Now headed in the other direction, the woman, wearing a bright red Chiefs jersey and holding a red plastic party cup, paused momentarily and looked straight at the camera, before bending down and picking the package up. The woman then makes her way down the hallway with it in her hand. What appears to be an unidentified child, also wearing what looks like a Chiefs jersey, walked down the hall in front of the woman.

What might have been a perfect crime was foiled by one small detail, and no, it’s not just that the whole heist was captured on camera: The woman, allegedly Marsha Kearney, has something incriminating printed on the back of her jersey.

Maybe it’s a different “Momma-Rice”

Yes, that’s right: The woman wore a bright red Chiefs jersey, and “Momma-Rice” was printed on the back, and the woman made no effort to conceal the incriminating detail. Moreover, Kearney shared an Instagram post wearing the jersey the same day. (What appears to be Kearney’s Instagram is now private). Currently, there are no updates — in what seems to us — a pretty open-and-shut case.

Kearney’s son, Rice, was initially thought to have torn his ACL in the Chargers’ game, but for now, it’s been declared a right knee injury, and Rice is on injured reserve. Rice has also had his run-ins with the law. In April, Rice turned himself in aggravated assault and collision involving injury, among other charges, stemming from a Texas car accident in which Rice is accused of driving 119 mph, wrecking, and then leaving the scene.

Then, in May, Rice was accused of punching a photographer in the face at a Dallas nightclub. Rice was released on bond stemming from the car accident, and the photographer who brought assault charges later dropped the case. Also in the spring, Kearney was arrested for stealing and charged with a misdemeanor, but that case was dismissed.

Theft is never okay — but in this case, the social media response is pretty funny

Here’s hoping things get settled between the expectant Chappell Roan fan and Rice’s mom. If there’s any news, we’ll let you know. (Could we @ Roan and see if she’ll send some replacements?) As we said, don’t steal things, kids — but since Kearney seemingly did in such a fashion, we might as well enjoy the social media response. TMZ Sports says the theft was reported to local authorities, and the person expecting the Chappell Roan records tried to settle the matter with Kearney and apartment management without luck.

