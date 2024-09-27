Is Chappell Roan voting for Kamala Harris?

Singer extraordinaire Chappell Roan has made multiple videos defending her political views, especially after criticizing the Democratic Party, which caused many of her LGBTQ+ fans to wonder whether she’s actually voting for Kamala Harris.

Roan has skyrocketed to fame this year thanks to her truly incredible voice, perhaps the most amazing natural singing voice that pop music has had in a long time. She’s also an excellent song-writer, creating songs with catchy melodies that anyone can appreciate.

Chappell Roan clarifies her stance on the 2024 Presidential Election in new video.

She’s made a lot of news this year, not just for her chart-topping music, but also for her support of her LGBTQ+ community. Now, many are split on her recent statements, with some claiming that she really just needs a PR team, something that her fans had stated earlier this month when she decided to cancel shows so that she could perform elsewhere — albeit that elsewhere was the VMAs.

Chappell Roan’s fucking moral superiority is unbearable. She just needs to shut the fuck up. https://t.co/apYQTIifAY — Adam 🏳️‍🌈 (@dalek82) September 25, 2024

Some of her political videos seem like she is trying too hard to please everyone, which is just not possible. Until she accepts that there will always be some people who have a problem with her no matter what she says or does, she’ll keep making cringeworthy videos of herself being overly defensive.

wait people are actually mad at chappell roan for this very reasonable take ?? pic.twitter.com/bW3BEyRdMe — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 25, 2024

Even so, there are still a significant amount of her fans who want to know if she is voting for Kamala Harris because, based on what she claims to stand up for, they believe a vote against Kamala is a vote against LGBTQ+ rights.

After strongly questioning the Democratic Party in her first video, the backlash began. Some even believed she was voting for Donald Trump. So, Roan made another social media video — because it worked really well the last time — clarifying her stance and saying that she is indeed voting for Kamala Harris, while still pointing out that she isn’t entirely happy with the Vice President.

Predictably, this video also received a split reaction.

the backlash against Chappell Roan for saying “fine, I’ll vote for the Democratic Party, but I don’t like them” is so bizarre as a Canadian because it’s understood here that everyone votes begrudgingly for whomever they hate least in order to defeat someone worse — Michelle Cyca (@michellecyca) September 26, 2024

Some even got frustrated at Chappell being so “annoying” and coming off as someone who just complains all the time. It wasn’t exactly all smiles. Most didn’t see the issue at all, however. Why does it matter who your favorite music artist even votes for? Better yet, why be annoyed she’s voting for who you are also voting for, only to resent her criticizing that person she’s voting for?

love chappell so much but cancelling the day before is actually crazy sorry im so unbelievably pissed most ppl got tickets TO SEE HER https://t.co/MqBZFmRCUH — felicia🪩 (@feliciaaaa117) September 27, 2024

Roan reacted again, but this time, not with a video. Instead, she announced the cancellation of her upcoming scheduled performances at the All Things Go Music Festival to prioritize her mental health. This is also due to her recent diagnosis of depression, as she has greatly struggled with her meteoric rise to fame, partly because of her experience with some toxic fans, which is something she also made a video about. Her recent week of TikTok videos to explain her political position without receiving overwhelming support — and her difficulty with that — are just the most recent example.

So, yes, Chappell Roan is voting for Kamala. Perhaps the better question is whether Roan’s fans are pulling for Roan, or are they just waiting to disagree with her on something else, before triggering another unnecessary backlash.

