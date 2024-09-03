‘I’m disappointed in this entire fandom’: Chappell Roan apologizes to fans for her canceled shows, so she could perform at the VMAs, but they’re still furious

Chappell Roan’s decision to cancel some of her European tour dates in alleged favor of performing at the VMAs has been met with anger and disapproval. Late last month, the “Hot to Go!” singer announced her decision with a statement on X:

“Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed 🙁 I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken thank you for understanding.”

But do fans understand? The comments on Chappell’s recent Instagram post suggest they do not! This is especially true because the shows were not canceled due to illness or injury but because Chappell got what she viewed as a better offer. The scheduling conflicts she mentions in her statement appear to be because of her performance at the MTV VMAs, set to take place on Sept. 11.

In a recent Instagram post, Chappell shared several photos of herself from her various performances, including her creative makeup looks. She captioned the post with a simple message: “This s*** is awesome.” But she appears to be the only one who is looking at the positives because fans have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts — and they are furious!

Fans react with anger to Chappell Roan’s recent Instagram post

Comments on the post include messages of disapproval and a long message from one fan who broke down the real issue. “I don’t think the complaints are about the fact you cancelled the shows,” the comment reads. “When artists have cancelled on-the-day for things like sickness, or family emergencies, I might be upset but i’m not mad at them for that. But cancelling shows that have been planned for months at the very last-minute, because you got another offer, IS disrespectful and people are allowed to voice that feeling.” The comment has been liked hundreds of times from others who are in agreement.

Other reactions inclue “cancelling on your fans to do the vmas instead is an insane move to make but whatever girl,” “Saying whoopsie ‘scheduling conflicts :(‘ 2 days before the show is not giving an explanation,” and “Pretending like everything is normal after f***ing over thousands of your fans is so cool!!”

Do fans have the right to feel so disappointed? Like many have expressed, it’s not just about the canceled show and the fact that fans won’t get to see their favorite artist perform. The issue is also lost time and money. “People buy travel and accommodations, take time of work, arrange their lives around the shows,” a comment reads. “Travel across whole Europe. And you have a ‘scheduling conflict??’ What do you mean???? That is so horrible.”

There are people who have come to Chappell’s defense, claiming others are just “hating” on the singer. However, their comments have been shut down. “I’m dissapointed in this entire fandom,” an angry fan wrote about those who have supported Chappell Roan’s decision.

Comments have also been directed at Chappell’s earlier TikTok posts, in which she called out her fans for their toxic behavior. Some people feel strongly about what she said and view it as a personal attack. “‘This sh*** awesome’ But u dont want ur fans to take pictures with you… okay…’” an upset fan commented.

Chappell Roan saw the negative feedback she was getting in the comments and responded to fans with her own comment. “I’m very sorry,” she wrote, addressing the canceled tour dates. “I explained why I canceled and I know it sucks but hopefully ppl can understand <3 I promise I will b back xoxo.” But has she actually explained herself beyond mentioning she had a scheduling conflict? Let’s be honest: she can do what she wants. She can set boundaries for herself. But she could also go into more detail about her decision, especially knowing how upset her fandom would be.

Even her hardcore fans may take a while to recover from this news. However, the silver lining is that we will get to see Chappell Roan take to the stage at the VMAs soon, and the award show has been known to deliver memorable performances (just think back to 2013 with Miley Cyrus and the Foam Finger).

