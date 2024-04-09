Category:
True Crime

How long was Eye Drop Killer Jessy Kurczewski sentenced to prison for?

With friends like Jessy Kurczenwski, who needs enemies?
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 06:38 am
Jessy Kurczewski true crime montage
Screengrabs via Law&Crime

After months of delay upon her lawyers quitting at the end of the trial procedures, Jessy Kurczewski has finally been sentenced for poisoning Lynn Hernan to death with Visine, also known as tetrahydrozoline. 

Recommended Videos

As per usual, Kurczewski denied creating fake suicide letters and that she requested a friend to do that for her. Nevertheless, her lawyers quit upon the fraudulent plot surfacing and Judge Jennifer Dorow – who also presided over the Darrell Brooks’ trial – thought the best way to proceed would be to delay the sentencing hearing.

Before being sentenced, Kurczewski spent nearly two hours reading a letter she wrote in court. If that was supposed to mitigate her sentence it’s doubtful whether it worked. She may have gotten the possibility for parole, but this won’t happen for many, many years.

Sentenced concurrently for all three counts

Jessy Kurczewski and Judge Dorow
Screengrabs via Law&Crime

Jessy Kurczewski was found guilty of two counts of theft, one for stealing thousands of dollars from Lynn Hernan before she passed, and another for stealing from her “friend” after her death. And, of course, one count of murder.

In her poignant monologue to the court, Judge Dorow demonstrated how she thought deeply about whether to give Kurczewski the possibility of parole, and she ended up deciding she would. The Judge ruled she’d give Kurczewski the chance to be released at one point, however, if this happens, the murderer will be an old lady in her 80s, likely no longer capable of hurting others.

“Lynn Hernan was better dead to you than alive.” The Judge unequivocally stated “And you thought you could get away with it.”

But the reality is, Kurczewski didn’t get away with murder, Judge Dorow sentenced her to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Deeming that it was not enough, the Judge added 10 consecutive years for the two theft counts, which makes parole only possible after 40 years.

On top of her prison sentence, Kurczewski has a hefty sum of retribution to pay, for things such as funeral expenses and lawyer fees. This was Judge Dorow’s way to ensure the convicted killer doesn’t profit off of her crimes, as this was a high-profile case whose trial and sentencing hearing were broadcast to the public.

related content
Read Article What’s the story of Travis the Chimp, and why did he destroy Charla Nash’s face?
harla Nash, the victim of a mauling by a pet chimp in Connecticut in 2009 and who underwent a face transplant, speaks at a press conference July 10, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Nash joined members of Congress in advocating for changes in federal law banning the interstate trade of primates. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What’s the story of Travis the Chimp, and why did he destroy Charla Nash’s face?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to ‘ChiefsAHolic,’ how much money did he steal, and where is he now?
Xaviar Babudar mugshot
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to ‘ChiefsAHolic,’ how much money did he steal, and where is he now?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Who is the real-life serial killer depicted in the ‘MaXXXine’ trailer?
maxxxine mia goth
Category: Movies
Movies
True Crime
True Crime
Who is the real-life serial killer depicted in the ‘MaXXXine’ trailer?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How many people did the Night Stalker kill?
Richard Ramirez, the "Night Stalker" Getty
Category: True Crime
True Crime
How many people did the Night Stalker kill?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Who is Nicholas Tartaglione, the retired New York cop connected to Mexican drug cartels and Jeffrey Epstein?
Nicholas Tartaglione
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Nicholas Tartaglione, the retired New York cop connected to Mexican drug cartels and Jeffrey Epstein?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What’s the story of Travis the Chimp, and why did he destroy Charla Nash’s face?
harla Nash, the victim of a mauling by a pet chimp in Connecticut in 2009 and who underwent a face transplant, speaks at a press conference July 10, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Nash joined members of Congress in advocating for changes in federal law banning the interstate trade of primates. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What’s the story of Travis the Chimp, and why did he destroy Charla Nash’s face?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to ‘ChiefsAHolic,’ how much money did he steal, and where is he now?
Xaviar Babudar mugshot
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to ‘ChiefsAHolic,’ how much money did he steal, and where is he now?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Who is the real-life serial killer depicted in the ‘MaXXXine’ trailer?
maxxxine mia goth
Category: Movies
Movies
True Crime
True Crime
Who is the real-life serial killer depicted in the ‘MaXXXine’ trailer?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How many people did the Night Stalker kill?
Richard Ramirez, the "Night Stalker" Getty
Category: True Crime
True Crime
How many people did the Night Stalker kill?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Who is Nicholas Tartaglione, the retired New York cop connected to Mexican drug cartels and Jeffrey Epstein?
Nicholas Tartaglione
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Nicholas Tartaglione, the retired New York cop connected to Mexican drug cartels and Jeffrey Epstein?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 8, 2024
Author
Margarida Bastos
Margarida is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... She holds a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently working on her MA thesis. She has previously written for Collider and Looper.