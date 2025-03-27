‘I need to wash your feet’: Illinois man accused of strangling a pregnant woman, forcing a ‘blunt’ down her throat, and telling her he wants to wash her feet

Content warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of intimate partner violence and murder. Please take care while reading.

A 25-year-old Cherry Valley, Ill man is in custody facing aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and related charges. A woman he lived with said he dragged her from bed by her wrists, attempted to strangle her, forced a lit “blunt” down her throat, and then told her he needed to wash her feet.

The nature of the relationship between the victim, whose name has not been reported in the press, and the suspect, Benjamin Schroeder, is not immediately clear, but they lived together in Cherry Valley, about 74 northwest of Chicago.

Illinois police arrived at the home Schroeder shared with the victim on March 10 on a domestic disturbance call and learned the victim had already been treated for injuries, which happened a few days earlier.

According to Illinois news, WTVO, doctors confirmed she had burns on the back of her throat consistent with swallowing a lit blunt and said her unborn child was unharmed in the attack.

Schroeder was later apprehended in Wisconsin and charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery causing bodily harm, and aggravated battery causing strangulation.

Schroeder is currently free on pretrial release. It’s unclear if he has legal representation or when he’s expected to appear in court.

James Barnes-Morris charged with first degree intentional homicide in the October death of 24-year old Brooke Stratton; Stratton's body was found in a Madison pond…Barnes-Morris appears in Dane Co. Court Friday https://t.co/dkIeTLAWok — Tony Galli (@galli_scoop) March 26, 2025

Cherry Valley is near the Wisconsin border, and around the same time Schroeder was arrested, there was an update in another shocking domestic abuse case in Madison, WI, about 73 miles away, when James Barnes-Morris, also 25, was formally charged with murder with a domestic violence modifier.

Barnes-Morris’ girlfriend, 24-year-old Brooke Stratton disappeared in September last year, and her body was later found in a pond. Barnes-Morris and Stratton had reportedly argued the night she died, and Barnes-Morris reportedly told a friend he “had to get rid of her.” He also said he needed “more bricks and rope” and that “the weeds made it hard,” presumably referring to weeds growing where he left Stratton’s body.

According to the Wisconsin news outlet, WKOW, Barnes-Morris was arrested in October in connection to the case, but not formally charged until March. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office said formal charges were delayed to allow time to review police files related to the case, and for Stratton’s autopsy to be completed. Barnes-Morris is expected to appear in court on Friday, March 28.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

