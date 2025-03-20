Illinois police learn their fate following a fatal shooting involving a chainsaw and a retirement center

Kane County, Ill. authorities have confirmed St. Charles police officers won’t face charges in a fatal officer-involved shooting at a retirement home in December last year. Officers were called to the scene amid reports that a 41-year-old man, Daniel Escalara was wielding a chainsaw at River Glen of St. Charles, a senior living center.

According to a joint statement from Kane County, the first officer to arrive at River Glen confronted Escalara with the chainsaw near several residents, and presented his taser, commanding Escalara to put the chainsaw down.

The tense confrontation was captured on the responding officer’s body cam, and the graphic footage has now been released. MyStateLine reports that Escalara had tried to cut down a tree on the River Glen property before he entered the building.

Officers gave verbal commands

According to Kane County authorities, the officer tased Escalara when he failed to comply with his demands, and he was briefly knocked down but got up, grabbed the chainsaw, and charged the officer, who retreated. At one point, Escalara gestured with his hands as if he had a firearm.

Other officers had arrived by that point, and Escalara continued to threaten them and the residents with the chainsaw. As the melee continued, and Escalara continued to elude the officers while threatening people inside the home, four shots were fired: Two missed Escalara, one hit him in the forearm, and one struck him in the chest.

After he collapsed, officers cuffed Escalara and attempted lifesaving measures as paramedics were called to the scene. Escalara was transported to the hospital and later died. The Kane County Coroner’s Office confirmed Escalara had amphetamines, methamphetamines, and olanzapine in his system.

“I am very proud of how our officers responded to this incident,” St. Charles Acting Chief of Police Eric Majewski said of the situation. “They were confronted with a fast-paced situation in which they attempted all means of de-escalation to protect the elderly residents and themselves that had been placed in immediate harm’s way.”

Meanwhile, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser added, “Every case of an officer-involved shooting must be carefully and thoroughly investigated. This scrutiny maintains the public’s confidence in law enforcement and ensures the protection of the civil rights of those involved.

Mosser continued, “After a comprehensive and thorough review of the investigation into this tragic incident, it is clear that the officers here acted in accordance with both department policy and Illinois law. The evidence demonstrates that his actions were appropriate and justified in the circumstances. Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Mr. Escalera’s family, my office has therefore closed the investigation into this matter.”

