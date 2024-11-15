Indiana man lay dead in a Planet Fitness tanning bed for 2 days before he was discovered

Derek Sink was found dead in a tanning bed at an Indianapolis Planet Fitness location Monday morning, two days after he arrived at the gym. Sink, 39, had known substance use issues, and although his exact cause of death has not yet been determined, drug paraphernalia was reportedly found near the bed.

Sink’s mother, Karen Wetzel, told People that her son signed up for a gym membership on Friday, and Sink’s girlfriend and daughter left him at the Planet Fitness location to shop at a nearby store. When they returned, Sink could not be located, and one unexplained aspect of the story is that his car was still there, but they said it had been moved one spot over from where Sink had parked.

Sink’s girlfriend and daughter searched in and around the Planet Fitness location but couldn’t find him, and finally, his family reported him missing on Sunday. Sink was wearing an ankle bracelet, presumably for some past criminal offense, and investigators later used that to determine he never left the gym.

Others noticed a “foul smell”

An Indianapolis man named Derek Sink died while in a Planet Fitness tanning bed and was discovered three days after his Nov. 8 arrival at the gym facility. https://t.co/qgVNKM87TQ pic.twitter.com/I0nKwwvzX3 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) November 14, 2024 via NBC New York/X

After Sink was reported missing, his probation officer checked his last known location, Planet Fitness, and that’s when his body was discovered. According to the IndyStar, the gym opened at 5 a.m., and someone called the police, reporting Sink’s body a little before 9 a.m. Monday. Police said they did not think it was a homicide, and Sink’s official cause of death was pending toxicology. Sink’s mother said she expects fentanyl was involved.

It also has not been explained how Sink lay dead in the tanning bed for so long, and no one noticed. Especially since other gym-goers reported a “foul smell” in the tanning area, Indianapolis news outlet WTHR reported. After Sink’s body was recovered, the Planet Fitness location hung a sign on the door that said, “Tanning is currently unavailable.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members”

Derek Sinks a 39 year old Indianapolis man was found deceased in a tanning booth at a planet fitness he checked in on a Friday and was not found until that Monday, November 11 during this time members of planet fitness were working out and smelling a decomposing body… pic.twitter.com/5c5lsV0Epg — DominiqueSpeakOnIt (@wakingupsleep) November 12, 2024 via Dominique Speak On It/X

After Sink was found, Planet Fitness told People, “We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation.” Planet Fitness has “robust operational brand protocols in place,” the company’s statement added, and “the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols,” Planet Fitness said.

For now, Sink’s death seems like a tragic accident. But, as several X posts pointed out,

Well, all newer beds have timers that shut off at about 20 minutes max and whoever was running the salon it's their responsibility to check after the timer shuts off to make sure the person exits and to sanitize the bed for the next user.



Even if no one came in requesting that… — 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒚 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒏 (@TheCathyBrown) November 13, 2024 via Cathy Brown/X

Sink’s mother called her son “a human being with value and worth,” and added he was “the kindest person” with “the softest heart.” Referring to her son’s death, she said, “It’s not easy at all. Everybody’s a mess. I’m just trying to keep myself together until this funeral is done, and then I’ll have my fall apart.”

