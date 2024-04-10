Is Wynonna Judd’s daughter in jail?

Country music star Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, was arrested on Fri. April 5, 2024, on misdemeanor indecent exposure charges. Here’s an update on whether Kelley remains in jail.

According to charging documents, Kelley, 27, was arrested at an intersection in Millbrook, Alabama. She reportedly exposed her breasts and portions of her lower body while refusing to identify herself to the police. Police say she sat down on the side of the road and refused to comply with law enforcement. As well as indecent exposure, Kelley was also charged with obstructing government operations, also a misdemeanor, according to AL.com.

Grace Kelley’s arrest record

The April 5 incident was not Grace Kelley’s first run-in with the law. In 2016, Kelley, Wynonna Judd’s second child and only daughter was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. Two years later, she was sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving a court-ordered drug treatment program and violating her probation. Kelley was released from prison in 2022, but landed back behind bars one year later for parole and restraining order violations, among other charges. Kelley was most recently released from prison in October 2023.

Referring to her children, Judd said on Fox Nation’s The Pursuit! With John Rich,

“I’m no different than anyone else. I’ve got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony — emphasis on the word ‘test’ — of both my children saying, ‘Wow, that didn’t work.’ … I will tell you this: [Kelley] is the strongest Judd woman in our ‘herstory.'” via Fox News

Where are was Grace Kelley booked and what was her bond?

After her April 5 arrest, Grace Kelley was reportedly booked into the Elmore County Jail and held on a $1,000 bond. As of April 9, AL.com reported that Kelley remained in custody and was expected to appear in court two days later.

Kelley is the daughter of Wynonna Judd and Judd’s ex-husband, Arch Kelley III. The couple had one son, Kelley’s older brother, Elijah Judd. Kelley and Elijah are the grandchildren of the late country music legend Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in 2022.

Referring to Kelley, Wynonna told the Tampa Bay Times in 1997, one year after her daughter was born, “I have a separate and unique love for Grace. It’s funny when you have one and become pregnant again. You think, ‘How can I love another?’ But you make room … Lots of singers, their identity is focused on the stage. Now, I have a separate identity from that stage. I come home, and I’m a mama. There’s a confidence that a lot of people have commented on lately,” Judd added.

