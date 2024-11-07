John-Paul Miller, Mica Miller’s pastor husband, arrested in South Carolina on unrelated assault charges

This article mentions suicide and domestic abuse. Please read with caution.

South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller has been at the center of controversy since Miller’s estranged wife, Mica Miller, died by suicide last spring. And Wednesday, Miller was arrested at his Myrtle Beach home on unrelated assault charges, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department arrest records.

Miller’s arrest came less than a week after FBI agents searched the pastor’s home, “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an FBI spokesperson told local news outlet WBTW. Further details about the reason for the search were not provided, but agents were reportedly seen carrying computer screens, hard drives, and boxes from Miller’s house. The FBI previously told People they were not investigating Miller in connection with any death.

Miller confronted a protester

Pastor #JohnPaulMiler has been arrested for assault.



Miller confronted a “Justice for Mica” protester outside his #SolidRockchurch Wednesday late afternoon.



Miller, 45, was charged by Myrtle Beach Police with third-degree assault and battery on Nov. 6, 2024, after an… pic.twitter.com/CCfnhrlrBW — Ms_Harmony ツ (@Ms_Harmony58) November 7, 2024 via Ms_Harmony/X

The incident leading to Miller’s Wednesday arrest reportedly happened outside Miller’s church in the Myrtle Beach area, which is moving to a new location. A group of female protestors were reportedly gathered outside the church, antagonizing Miller as he came and went. The exact nature of the protest, possibly related to the controversy surrounding Mica’s death, has not been specified.

According to Myrtle Beach news outlet WMBF, Miller engaged with one of the protestors, and he is accused of tapping the brim of her baseball cap with his phone. The woman said Miller touched her, and a witness told NewsNation, “He charged at her. He hit the brim of her hat twice.” The woman could be heard in the video saying, “You don’t f***ing touch me.” Miller was arrested on misdemeanor assault and battery charges and released on bond.

Mica Miller’s death

via FITSNews/YouTube

John-Paul and Mica were amid contentious divorce proceedings when Mica was found dead in April at North Carolina’s Lumber River National Park. Mica’s death was ruled a suicide, and authorities have said John-Paul was not involved and has not been charged with any crime related to Mica’s death.

But many, including members of Mica’s family, have alleged that John-Paul was emotionally and physically abusive, and since then, Miller has been accused of multiple infidelities, hiring sex workers, and sexual misconduct with underage female members of the church. Mica was John-Paul’s nanny when John-Paul was married to another woman, and their affair began before John-Paul divorced.

At the same time, members of Miller’s church have accused the pastor of taking complete control of the church and its finances, driving some parishioners away, according to a WBTW report. John-Paul’s ex-wife has also now filed for sole custody of their two children.

Mica’s father, Michael Francis, told NewsNation he opposed Mica and John-Paul’s marriage. “There were things going on baffling me,” Francis said. “Him having matching tattoos to her, and then he even had a tattoo put on her of his signature. He owned her … That’s what he felt like.”

Mica and John-Paul came to national attention when John-Paul told his congregation that Mica, who was also involved in the church, had taken her life in a video that was released on YouTube. Before she died, Mica also called 911 to confirm they would be able to find her body after her death, and the recording was released online.

John-Paul has vehemently denied any connection to Mica’s death, who lived with known mental health challenges, or that he influenced her decision. But many who knew the couple or have followed the story remain unconvinced.

Referring to the protest outside John-Paul’s church, precipitating his client’s arrest, John-Paul’s attorney, Russell Long, told People, “Enough’s enough. The city of Myrtle Beach has failed this guy and his churchgoers; they’ve allowed these people to kill this church, and they’re allowing these people to stalk and harass John-Paul Miller. And arresting him just gives them more bait, right? It gives them more purpose. They’re not going to stop.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

