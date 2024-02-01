Kansas City 3: Jordan Willis’ latest move may confirm what we’ve all been thinking

But how much did Willis know and when did he know it?

Jordan Willis, the man who had three friends die in his backyard after a Kansas City Chiefs watch party, made a decision that says without saying what many suspected had happened to the three men who died.

On Jan. 7, 2024, Willis and four friends gathered in a KC neighborhood to watch the Chiefs, and two days later, three of those men were found dead in the backyard of Willis’ rental home. Willis said he had no idea what happened to his friends, and since then, rampant speculation has spread online about how the men died. As of this report, autopsy and toxicology results were forthcoming. KC police have said no foul play is suspected, and Willis has not been charged with any crime.

Willis checked himself into rehab

From the beginning, many thought the deaths of the three men in Jordan Willis’ backyard were likely drug-related, and while at the time of this writing, that still can’t be confirmed, an unnamed source told Fox News that Willis has checked himself into rehab.

The source said:

“After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction. He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.” via Fox News

A neighbor also told Fox News that Willis’ they saw men arrive at Willis’ house that day with two 30-packs of beer.

Uncertainty remains

This is video I obtained of the moment investigators arrived at Jordan Willis' home. It's about 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney's fiancée discovered the three men's bodies and called 911.



You can see Jordan cuffed and detained on his front stoop while police ask him… pic.twitter.com/928yd4DV8o — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) January 30, 2024 via Alex Caprariello/NewsNation/X

Willis’ choice to enter rehab suggests that the fatalities were drug-related and accidental. Heavy substance use on Jan. 7 may also explain how or why Willis may have slept or was otherwise incapacitated for roughly 48 hours before their bodies were discovered. Questions remain, however, why Willis has not been more forthcoming with the families of Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney, and David Harrington, who were all in their 30s when they died, or what role he may have had in their deaths, even if substance use was involved.

On Jan. 29, 2024, NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello shared on X video footage of the night Willis was handcuffed by KC police and taken in for questioning. Willis was not arrested, and it’s widely reported he cooperated with the investigation.

