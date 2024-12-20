‘Looking like the Joker in Gotham City’: NYPD tries to cast Luigi Mangione as a Batman villain, but people still think he’s more like Batman

No matter how hard the NYPD and the powers that be try, they simply can’t get the public on their side when it comes to Luigi Mangione. Every attempt to make him look like a bad guy has backfired spectacularly thus far, and the latest stunt has left people calling the alleged gunman a hero.

Footage of Mangione has been shared online showing the 26-year-old being paraded around in his prison overalls by armed police as he arrives in New York City for his federal court appearance. His arrival in NYC has had mixed reactions, although many have drawn comparisons to Batman, with people on X accusing the NYPD of trying to make Mangione look like the titular character’s most famous villain – the Joker.

They’re parading Luigi Mangione around likes he’s a Batman villain pic.twitter.com/a8ALhPzoy3 — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 19, 2024

All the security around him really gives off Joker vibes.

Luigi looking like The Joker in Gotham Citypic.twitter.com/d4zmD5cTVn — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 19, 2024

Some noted that although he looked like a villain, he still looked “badass.”

why are they making Luigi Mangione look like a badass super villain straight out of a Batman movie lmao pic.twitter.com/HlNdAWaSrx — FlexUpFirstYear (@flexupfirstyear) December 19, 2024

It does seem a bit performative, all they need is the Hannibal Lecter mask for the full evil guy aesthetic. Many called out the display, claiming that the media were trying to paint this image of a monster by parading him around in his overalls with his hands cuffed. But none of that matters, as people aren’t buying it, regardless of how hard the media tries to paint Mangione as a bad guy. As it stands, it seems most normal people will always see him as a hero.

That was one big performance by the NYPD and it backfired spectacularly. Their goal was to make Luigi Mangione look like a Batman villain. Instead it made him look like a folk hero who fought back against the system that puts profits over our own lives. pic.twitter.com/qUgQALdYVU — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 19, 2024

Many have decided that he isn’t the villain of this story, but rather the hero. While it’s kind of crazy that an alleged murderer should be viewed as a positive symbol by the people, it does make sense. After years of suffering under an inadequate healthcare system that clearly prioritizes profits over the lives of ordinary human beings, it’s no wonder people would rally behind a figure like Mangione. You could even go as far as to say people are obsessed with him.

The mainstream narrative doesn’t reflect what most think

The media’s desperate attempts to portray the guy as a bad person have only served to further fuel the fire. It looks like a conspiracy against Mangione as a way of making an example of him so that everyone else will fall in line. This has only led to more pushbacks from everyone else, turning Luigi into a sort of icon. What the authorities and media don’t understand is that it’s turning into a David and Goliath type situation, and nobody wants to support Goliath now, do they?

People have seen through the tricks, and they’re more convinced than ever that the rich CEOs and the system that supports them are the real villains in this situation.

They are treating Luigi like a goddamn supervillain for the comfort of these CEOs.



But you are the villains babes.

And now he looks like Batman. https://t.co/596P4rMU5O — dani 🍉🕊🫰 (@CardiganVixen) December 20, 2024

Of course, what Luigi allegedly did is bad, but the media seem to be intentionally turning a blind eye to the fact that companies like UnitedHealthcare have been allowing people to die for years all so they could make a quick buck. They’re out of touch with the struggles and the mindset of everyday people, simply because they’ve never been in their shoes. So no matter what they do, or how they try to paint Luigi, it will never change the minds of those who sympathize with his story. Until there is a big change in how the healthcare system works, people will most likely carry on their support of Mangione.

