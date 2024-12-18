Luigi Mangione’s birth chart, read and explored

Friedrich Nietzsche argued that human beings are prone to holding on to belief systems so as to unearth meaning in a world that constantly seems to deny it. This human tendency to seek and lean on something larger than ourselves to educate our views and fill the void of meaninglessness may have contributed to the elevation of suspected killer Luigi Mangione to a pedestal of martyrish symbolism in the minds of many.

Recommended Videos

The quintessential example of a belief system is religion, but it also includes, for instance, the reliance on astrology, horoscopes, and birth charts. With the phenomenal public interest that United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder has sparked, people have been digging up information about Mangione like he’s the latest, sensational Pop Icon.

Netizens have gone as far as digging up the accused criminal’s birth chart and reading into it. Even without knowing the ascendant – people haven’t yet reached as far as to uncover the exact time the 26-year-old was born – there are still some interesting features to be gleaned from his birth chart – if that’s one of your belief systems.

What do the stars have to say about Luigi Mangione?

Full disclosure: This Aquarius Sun, Leo Moon, Scorpio Rising writer is not a professional astrologer, nor does she pretend to be. For this elementary-level analysis, we are going off her basic understanding of the most prominent planet positions, while employing the assistance of a few netizens’ thoughts and a bit of research.

First things first, let’s look at the incomplete primal triad – without the ascendant: Luigi Mangione, born on May 6, 1998, is a Taurus Sun and a Virgo Moon. The Taurus Sun suggests Mangione is a dependable individual, seen as trustworthy by those who know him. In addition, he’s likely a headstrong high-achiever – which is evidenced by his academic accomplishments. The Virgo Moon would emphasize these latter traits, enhancing his aptitude for complex problem-solving – reflected in his chosen career path as an engineering graduate from an Ivy League university – at times, to the point of perfectionism.

One Redditor, analyzing the relation between Luigi’s Moon and Sun signs, commented:

Comment

byu/Voxx418 from discussion

inAdvancedastrology

Although it is expressed with humor, there is some validity to this analysis of how his Taurus Sun sign would lead all the meticulous Virgo Moon planning to be thwarted by one order of hash browns at McDonald’s.

Other netizens went even deeper in their dissection of the birth chart and its implications in light of the ongoing murder case:

Comment

byu/Voxx418 from discussion

inAdvancedastrology

In this same comment thread, Reddit users were also taking note of the Venus in Aries. Mangione has both his Venus and Mercury in Aries. The Venus in Aries adds some impatience, a sense of independence, and the thrill of the chase into the mix. As for Mercury, the planet of communication and intellectual perception, Mercury in Aries people are honest – sometimes to the point of being brutally so – assertive, outspoken, and energetic communicators – qualities reflected in the short but to-the-point manifesto. They also tend to desire to travel, move from place to place, and meet new people – as Mangione did when he moved to Hawaii at one point.

One Redditor in the comment thread had a particularly insightful reading, not about Mangione’s personality, but the events surrounding the murder he is accused of committing:

Comment

byu/Voxx418 from discussion

inAdvancedastrology

Another user made a good argument as to why Mangione may be a Sagittarius Rising (which makes sense, judging from all we know about the suspect, his chart had a suspicious lack of Sagittarius energy in it):

Comment

byu/Voxx418 from discussion

inAdvancedastrology

Others were more in favor of an Aquarius Ascendant, commenting on how “Obviously, the revolutionary, rebellious act itself is also deeply Aquarian,” which makes me feel a little called out at this point.

For those who believe it, and even those who are of two minds about it, looking at one’s birth chart can be good fun, and a fascinating process. It might sound tone-deaf to some – considering we’re dealing with a murder case at the end of the day – but this is a way for people who share this belief system to try to work their way through making sense of a very unordinary set of events.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy