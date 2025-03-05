Mississippi woman accused of murdering husband angered over social media friend request

Content warning: This article describes inimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

A man in Mississippi is dead and his wife is accused of killing him in a dispute that reportedly started over a social media friend request. The man’s wife, 30-year-old Rashaan Wallace, has claimed self defense.

According to Jackson, MS, news station WLBT, the incident happened in late February at Reed and Wallace’s home, when 33-year-old Damion Reed discovered a friend request his wife, Wallace, had sent to someone else. Details of that friend request have not been reported so far.

Reports say Reed, after discovering the friend request, allegedly “approached” his wife, who fired a warning shot before she allegedly shot and killed him when he didn’t back down. A practical nurse, Wallace attempted CPR and called 911 but Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a child in the home

According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, a child was in the home when the shooting happened, who was uninjured.

“We have got to do better as a community, as we navigate these relationships,” Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said of the case. “And now her family is broken, his family is broken,” Wade added, referring to Reed and Wallace’s loved ones.

Wade continued, “My understanding is a child was in the home as well. So now that child is going to be dealing with generational trauma as she moves forward in life.”

WLBT says Wallace has been charged with her husband’s murder and given a $50,000 bond. She is currently held at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, MS. It’s not immediately clear whether Wallace has entered a plea, but multiple reports say she has claimed self defense.

Social media comments noted the sensitive nature of the case, with Wallace claiming self defense and the suggestion that Reed attacked her first. It’s unclear whether there had been any previous police reports of intimate partner violence in Wallace and Reed’s relationship.

One Facebook comment noted, “Wow. She fired a warning shot and sounds like she had enough of his hits. I mean she told him to back down. I am sure everyone will say good and bad about both. Cause hey she could’ve sent the request, left her phone open or told him how to access it, knew he would react, gun handy, and pop pop, it’s self defense and I get to collect that insurance money. Could be, could be not.”

“This sounds like a domestic abuse case,” another added. “I would need more details but if she felt like her life was in danger after he physically came after her most likely it wasn’t the first time.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

