Murdered Los Angeles fire captain Rebecca Marodi’s wife served time for her husband’s death more than 20 years ago

Yolanda Marodi has been declared a suspect in the murder of her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was found stabbed to death in her Southern California home on Feb. 17, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NBC San Diego, Yolanda, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, 54, has a previous voluntary manslaughter conviction for stabbing and killing her former husband over 20 years ago. She spent more than a decade in prison. Yolanda and Marodi married about two years ago. The San Diego County Sheriff says Yolanda’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Yolanda’s previous conviction

Have you seen 54-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak? She is suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi, at a home on Rancho Villa Road in Ramona on February 17.



Olejniczak stands approximately 5'2" tall, weighs 166 pounds and has… pic.twitter.com/Yx3haKbZBf — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 22, 2025

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Yolanda’s husband, James Olejniczak, who was 27 when he died, was found stabbed and killed in 2000 at his home in Fontana, CA. Yolanda and James were reportedly estranged and Yolanda turned herself in and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Yolanda spent 13 years in prison. She was released in 2013 and her parole ended two years later.

Marodi, a 20-year Cal Fire veteran, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at her home and declared dead at the scene. After an autopsy, Marodi’s cause of death was a homicide and said they believed she knew her victim and that it was a potential domestic violence incident.

Neighbors reported nothing seemed wrong

It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca “Becky” Marodi. Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain… pic.twitter.com/X7n4GiTBbe — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) February 19, 2025

Marodi died shortly after she helped battle the Eaton fire in Los Angeles County in January, just one of several devastating wildfires in the area. Yolanda referred to Marodi at least once on Instagram in January 2023.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Yolanda’s post said, “No special occasion is ever needed, to express my love for my amazing wife. I’m so lucky to have married someone that loves me for ME. She truly helps me be a better me, and my life has never been better since she’s been in it. So glad I gave love another chance.” Marodi reportedly responded, “I love you my beautiful wife.”

One of Yolanda and Marodi’s neighbors told KTLA that nothing seemed amiss in the relationship. “They’d be mowing, they’d be doing wood, gardening … you know the usual stuff,” their neighbor said.

Referring to Marodi after she died, Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire said in a statement that she always prioritized the well-being of her colleagues in her 30-year career fighting fires. “Her legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication will be felt for years to come,” the statement added.

Yolanda could be in Mexico

We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of our beloved Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. For those looking to support her family, please visit:https://t.co/wr21QLJQUz pic.twitter.com/5HFtpXHDK3 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 23, 2025

A motive for Marodi’s murder has still not been determined amid the ongoing investigation. It’s unclear how or when Marodi and Yolanda met, but according to Fox 5 San Diego, Yolanda and Marodi may have been separated when Marodi was killed, and the couple have had financial problems.

Southern California authorities say Yolanda could be driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with California license plate “8BQJ420” and have a small white dog with her. Authorities have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Yolanda’s arrest, and Mexican authorities are also on the lookout. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the San Diego Homicide Unit at (858) 868-3200 or (888) 580-8477.

