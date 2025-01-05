‘Oh, no, this not going to happen today’: 71yo Brooklyn woman beats up 4 attackers, gives them taste of their own medicine on New Year’s Day

The NYC subways has morphed into a tableau of terror. Recent violent episodes paint a grim picture of a city under siege from within its own depths. From the horrific immolation of a helpless passenger to the relentless onslaught of stabbings and assaults, the headlines just keep coming — and what are politicians doing? Apparently nothing.

The latest victim in this relentless onslaught of violence was a 71-year-old woman named Linda Rosa, whose New Year’s Day commute turned into a nightmarish ordeal that she will never forget. Around 6 pm, the Brooklynite and retired MTA worker just exited a No. 3 train at Hoyt Street when she found herself surrounded by a group of four teenage girls intent on robbing her. As one of the girls tried to grab her purse, Rosa’s instincts kicked in. “Oh, no, this is not going to happen today,” she told herself, determined to fight back against her attackers.

What followed was a brutal struggle that left Rosa battered and bruised, but ultimately victorious. Despite being punched in the face, knocked to the ground, and stomped on, the courageous septuagenarian refused to surrender her belongings. Instead, she fought back with a ferocity that belied her age, grabbing the hair of two of her assailants and holding them face down until they finally relented.

The remaining assailants began to panic, screaming for Rosa to release their companions. Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, Rosa released her grip on the girls, watching as they fled up the station stairs in a desperate bid to escape the consequences of their actions. Rosa then gathered her belongings and made her way to a nearby church, where she received the care and support she so desperately needed.

Despite the unspeakable trauma she endured, Rosa has shown remarkable grace and compassion towards her attackers. “I forgive them,” she said. “They don’t know what they did. It’s just teenagers acting foolish.” But forgiveness alone will not solve the intractable problem of crime in the subways, a Gordian knot that will require more than just pretty words to untangle. The city must take decisive, bold action to address the root causes of violence and provide a safe and secure environment for all its citizens, not just the wealthy and privileged.

New York Post reported back in September 2024 that murders on the NYC subway system had surged by 60% compared to the previous year. According to Vital City’s report, in 2023, there were 1,120 violent index crimes reported on the subway, which includes serious offenses like murder, rape, robbery, and felony assault. This represents a 20% increase from 2019, indicating a troubling trend in subway safety.

Many commuters express fear about their safety while using the subway, with reports of mental illness and violent behavior among some passengers contributing to this anxiety. The fear is exacerbated by random attacks, such as people being pushed onto tracks. The NYPD has reported a significant increase in the seizure of illegal weapons from the subway system, with 43 guns and over 1,500 knives confiscated in 2023 alone, the highest rates in a decade.

