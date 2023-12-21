Content advisory: This article mentions sexual assault. Please take care while reading.

Pastor TD Jakes of The Potter’s House megachurch may be connected to the sexual assault lawsuit R ‘n’ B singer Cassie filed against music mogul Diddy, according to a TikTok post that went viral in late 2023.

For context, in Nov. 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit in New York accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape and sexual assault during their years-long relationship. Diddy — who has performed as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy — settled Cassie’s lawsuit for an undisclosed amount. Cassie’s legal action, however, was just one of many against Diddy around the same period.

Despite that settlement, TikToker MYEi$HiA posted a video about a month later, which showed up on X, formerly Twitter, alleging that Cassie has turned over additional evidence to the FBI related to the case — here’s where TD Jakes enters the chat.

Was TD Jakes at Diddy sex parties?

It’s important to note that TikToker MYEi$HiA’s claims on TikTok are unsubstantiated, and should be considered hearsay. According to MYEi$HiA’s post, however, Cassie turned over evidence to the FBI, including tapes of Diddy’s sex parties and a burner phone from Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from a lung infection.

MYEi$HiA then played an audio recording of an unidentified male voice alleging TD Jakes — a known Diddy associate — was seen on some of those tapes participating in Diddy’s sex parties, engaging in explicit sex acts.

Jakes was named America’s “Preacher of the Year,” and Oprah called him “America’s Treasure.” In light of that, one X post summed up the Diddy-related Jakes allegations nicely:

I know TD Jakes working praying hard this morning lol — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) December 21, 2023

Again, this is all an internet rumor, but it seems that though the Cassie lawsuit is settled, the story may be far from over. We’ll be watching.