Plane crashes down into car in florida, causing inferno

A Cessna 310 crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, killing three and injuring one on the ground. The fiery crash caused road closures and Tri-Rail disruptions, prompting FAA and NTSB investigations.

A small plane, a Cessna 310, crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday, April 11, 2025. The crash caused a fiery wreck and created major disruptions in the area. The accident happened around 10:20 AM near the crossing of Military Trail and Glades Road. Sadly, all three people on the plane died in the crash. The wreckage was found not far from Boca Raton Airport and Interstate 95.

As reported by TMZ, The Cessna 310 had taken off from Boca Raton Airport and was heading to Tallahassee International Airport. It had been in the air for less than 20 minutes before the crash. Early reports say the plane may have had mechanical trouble before going down, which led to a fast response from emergency teams.

Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building. Unfortunately I'm certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn't.



If you're in @CityBocaRaton stay away from military trail near… pic.twitter.com/C1Zu2WCxHT — D on X (@DrDronezChannel) April 11, 2025

Per NBC News, People who saw the crash said the plane was flying lower than normal before it tried to turn back toward the airport. One witness in a nearby office building said the plane appeared to have trouble staying in the air before it suddenly dropped below the trees and crashed. The crash caused a huge explosion and fireball, which shook nearby buildings and sent wreckage flying onto the road and nearby train tracks.

Plane falls and hits car in Florida

The fire burned the plane’s wreckage and also a car that was hit by falling debris. While the three people on the plane died, a man in the car that was struck survived with injuries that were not life-threatening. He had to drive through flames caused by the crash and then hit a tree because of the flying debris. Boca Raton Fire Rescue arrived quickly and put out the fire while securing the area. The car was badly damaged, showing just how powerful the crash was.

The plane involved in the accident in Boca Raton, Florida, earlier today, declared an emergency to air traffic control due to loss of rudder control after takeoff, according to @alertpage.

The plane was circling around the airport to burn fuel at the time of the crash. pic.twitter.com/6kcCUz3b0J — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) April 11, 2025

Boca Raton Police responded fast, shutting down several streets near the crash to help emergency crews and investigators. North Military Trail was closed between NW 19th Street and Butts Road, and the I-95 overpass at Glades Road was blocked in both directions. This caused major traffic delays in the area. The crash also affected Tri-Rail services, causing train delays and forcing a temporary bus service between Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton stations. Passengers were told to find other ways to travel.

Boca Raton Airport was closed for a short time after the crash but reopened around noon. Mayor Scott Singer shared his sympathy, calling the crash a “tragic loss of life” and offering support to the families of those who died.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are working together to figure out exactly what caused the crash. Their investigation will look at the possible mechanical problems, witness statements, and the plane’s flight data.

