Pooh Shiesty’s release date confirmed

In 2020, rapper Pooh Shiesty was involved in a series of Miami shootings and sentenced to prison — when will he be released?

According to XXL, the first shooting Shiesty had a hand in happened in an apartment complex parking lot. The rapper — born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr. in Memphis — was captured on camera at the scene. At that time, Shiesty was taken into custody but released on bail. Then, a few months later, another Shiesty-involved shooting happened at a Miami strip club. Once arrested, Shiesty’s bond was revoked, and he was indicted on federal charges related to the first incident.

At first, Shiesty pleaded not guilty, but he later changed his plea to guilty to firearms conspiracy charges in exchange for reduced sentencing. At that time, Shiesty’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said:

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.” via Complex

Shiesty got more than five years

via Pooh Shiesty/YouTube

According to TMZ, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months in prison, or around five years behind bars. Shiesty’s expected release date, therefore, is July 20, 2027. Once Shiesty is freed, he will be under supervision for an additional three years, including continued drug and alcohol treatment and periodic searches of his property by the authorities. Shiesty will also be restricted from seeing co-defendants or known gang members.

As a musician, Shiesty has remained active. In 2022, he released Shiesty Season: Certified, featuring Lil Durk and Lil Uzi Vert, among others. About a year later, Shiesty dropped the song Federal Contraband 2 (Freestyle).

When he entered prison, Shiesty told his fans on Instagram, “Ima Be Back In A Minute Won’t Be To Long Til I’m Free I LOVE ALL MY FANS AND THE ONES WHO STILL SUPPORTING ME 💯❤️.”

Hopefully fans remain steadfast until 2027.